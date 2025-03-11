Tribe water settlement bill advances in Senate

The legislation that would formally recognize the Tule River Tribe's reserved water rights from Democratic U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff advanced through the Senate Committee of Indian Affairs by voice vote on Friday. The bill will now go to the full Senate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.