Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,312 in the last 365 days.

Tribe water settlement bill advances in Senate

The legislation that would formally recognize the Tule River Tribe's reserved water rights from Democratic U.S. Senators Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff advanced through the Senate Committee of Indian Affairs by voice vote on Friday. The bill will now go to the full Senate.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tribe water settlement bill advances in Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more