DEIA: The Future of Luxury Spa Uniforms to Debut at ISPA 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DEIA , a revolutionary spa uniform collection, is set to debut at the International Spa Association (ISPA) Conference 2025, bringing a fresh, modern, and elevated approach to professional attire in the luxury hospitality space. Designed for resorts, DEIA is redefining spa uniforms with exceptional fit, high-performance fabrics, and thoughtful design elements that seamlessly blend style and function.Introducing DEIA: A New Era in Spa UniformsNamed after the picturesque village of DEIA in Mallorca, DEIA also stands for Diversity, Equity, Inclusive, Affirmative—a reflection of the brand’s commitment to creating uniforms that celebrate all body types while delivering superior comfort and durability. As a sister brand to Sunset Vibes, which empowers individuals through perfectly fitting swimwear, DEIA extends that philosophy into the professional wellness space, offering spa professionals attire they will love to wear.“The spa industry continues to evolve, with a focus on guest experience, innovation, and well-being. DEIA enhances this evolution by providing spa professionals with uniforms that match the sophistication and luxury of their environment,” said Denise Foley, Founder of DEIA. “We’ve designed a collection that is not only functional and durable but also stylish, flattering, and modern.”Key Features of the DEIA Collection:Flattering Fit: Designed to enhance confidence and comfort for all body types.Premium Fabric: Breathable, soft, and ideal for all-day wear.Durability: Resistant to frequent washing, spa oils, and skincare products.Sustainable Options: Eco-friendly materials for a lower environmental impact.Functional Design: Antimicrobial side panels, noise-free movement fabrics, and ventilated zones for breathability.Signature Pieces:Zip-Up Jackets: Sleek designs for men and women, including a removable sleeve option.Tunic Tops: Four versatile styles with antimicrobial panels for durability.Pants: Silent, movement-friendly fabric inspired by athleisure for ultimate comfort.Polo Tops: Modern accents and tailored silhouettes.Layering Basics: Simple tanks that pair effortlessly with tunics and jackets.Elegant Dresses: A refined option for front desk professionals.Specialty Attire: Stylish uniforms for pool staff and facility attendants.Customization: Discreet logo placement for a polished, branded look.DEIA’s collection offers 10+ color options, exceeding industry standards. Shades include two greys, tan, black, navy, coastal blue, dark ivory, sage green, a refined, vibrant green, and burgundy.A Strong Industry FoundationWith established partnerships with leading global hospitality brands such as TAO Hospitality Group and Resorts World, DEIA is set to become the new standard in luxury spa attire.ISPA 2025 attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to explore the DEIA collection, experience its innovative designs, and see firsthand how these uniforms are transforming spa and wellness professional wear.For more information on DEIA’s launch at ISPA 2025, visit Booth 246 or email neil@sunsetvibesswimwear.com or contact Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR for DEIA/Sunset Vibes at amy@bigpicpr.com.About DEIADEIA is a luxury spa uniform brand redefining professional attire with exceptional fit, high-quality materials, and modern design. Inspired by the village of DEIA in Mallorca and rooted in diversity and inclusivity, DEIA is setting a new standard in spa and wellness fashion. Visit www.sunsetvibesswimwear.com

