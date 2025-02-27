Good Times Tequila Unveils the Brand’s Rosa Blanco at the launch of ‘The Distinguished’, at NeueHouse Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Times Tequila Unveils the Brand’s Rosa Blanco at the launch of ‘ The Distinguished ’, at NeueHouse HollywoodGood Times Tequila is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand with its premium offering of Rosa Blanco tequila with an exclusive event held at NeueHouse Hollywood in collaboration with Do Good Films launch of ‘The Distinguished,’ which is now streaming on Roku, from writer-director and producer Rickey Castleberry Good Times Tequila is a meticulously crafted tequila, produced in small batches to ensure exceptional quality. Sourced from the highlands of Jalisco, this expression embodies the rich heritage and spirit of coming together to celebrate synonymous with the ethos of Good Times Tequila.The launch event took place on February 6th with Hollywood executives coming together at NeueHouse Hollywood to fete the launch of ‘The Distinguished’ and Good Times Tequila hosted by Castleberry and Good Times Tequila founder Ian Rao. Guests from the launch were invited to curated tastings of the brand’s bespoke, unique flavor profile."We are excited to introduce Good Times Tequila amongst the producers, writers, actors, and community behind the ‘Distinguished' in a setting that reflects our brand's commitment to quality and creativity," said Ian Rao, Good Times Tequila’s founder. "NeueHouse Hollywood's rich history and vibrant atmosphere make it the perfect venue for this celebration.“Good Times Tequila is unequivocally smooth, refined—a pleasant surprise to the palate that excites you. It’s the perfect match to the sophistication stitched within the rich story of The Distinguished. I couldn't be prouder of Ian and the collaboration with Good Times Tequila that elevated the evening,” said Rickey Castleberry, founder of Do Good Films.For more information about Good Times Tequila and upcoming events, please contact amy@bigpicpr.com and visit Good Times Tequila https://goodtimestequila.shop About Good Times TequilaGTT Rosa Tequila is an exquisite expression of craftsmanship, where tradition meets sophistication in every sip. Made from 100% Tequilana Blue Weber Agave, harvested at peak maturity, this tequila undergoes a meticulous process—slowly cooked in brick ovens, fermented without fibers in stainless steel tanks using deep well water, and twice distilled in copper pot stills for a pure, unadulterated profile. Cold-filtered to enhance its clarity and smoothness, the true magic of Good Times Rosa Tequila unfolds during its three-month aging in Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon barrels. This infusion of fine wine heritage imparts a delicate pick blush and a rich complexity, where notes of ripe berries, vanilla, and soft oak intertwine with the agave’s natural sweetness. With no additives, only time and craftsmanship shape its elegance—offering a refined, velvety sip that lingers with sophistication and depth.# # #

