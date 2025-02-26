Sunset Vibes Expands in the Spa & Hospitality Market Ahead of The 2025 ISPA Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Vibes Swimwear Partners with Revenue of Inspiration to Expand in the Spa & Hospitality Market Ahead of The 2025 ISPA ConferenceSunset Vibes the resort-inspired brand known for its Perfect Fit™ and effortless style announces its partnership with Revenue of Inspiration, a premier sales agency specializing in the spa, resort, and hospitality industries. This collaboration marks a pivotal growth phase for Sunset Vibes as it expands its presence in luxury hotels, high-end resorts, and premier spa boutiques across the U.S. Sunset Vibes and Revenue of Inspiration will be showcasing Sunset Vibes swimwear and apparel at the ISPA Conference in Colorado Springs, March 11th - 13th, 2025.Designed for those who embrace a wellness-driven lifestyle, Sunset Vibes offers stylish, functional swimwear and resort apparel that perfectly complements the spa and hospitality experience. With Revenue of Inspiration’s deep industry expertise and strong network of luxury properties, the brand will now be more accessible to discerning travelers looking for high-quality, flattering, and effortlessly stylish swimwear, spa and resort wear.“We are thrilled to partner with Revenue of Inspiration to bring Sunset Vibes to lead our sales for spas and resorts,” said Denise Foley, of Sunset Vibes. “Our brand aligns seamlessly with the luxury hospitality experience, offering guests beautifully crafted swim, spa and resort wear that enhances their confidence and style while by the pool, at the beach, or in the spa. This partnership will help us reach key destinations where customers seek both relaxation and luxurious, functional fit and style.”As part of its expansion, Sunset Vibes will introduce curated collections tailored for spa and resort boutiques with new product offerings beyond swimwear, reinforcing its evolution into a luxury lifestyle and spa wellness apparel brand. With a commitment to quality, fit, and sustainability, the brand continues to capture the essence of spa and swim, offering pieces that embody comfort, confidence and style,For wholesale inquiries, visit Booth #246 or to learn more about Sunset Vibes, please contact:Gina Jacoby, Revenue of Inspiration gina@roileaders.comFor marketing and media inquiries, please contact Amy Cunha, Big Picture PR, amy@bigpicpr.com.About Sunset VibesSunset Vibes is a premium swimwear and resort lifestyle brand designed for those who embrace effortless style and the joy of warm-weather living. Known for its superior fit and flattering silhouettes, the brand merges fashion and function to create swimwear and apparel that transition seamlessly from day to night.About Revenue of InspirationRevenue of Inspiration is a premier sales agency specializing in the luxury spa, resort, and hospitality industries, helping brands expand their reach through strategic partnerships with top-tier hotels, wellness retreats, and high-end boutique retailers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.