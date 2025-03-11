New York State Senate Majority Advances One-House Budget Resolution

The New York State Senate Majority today unveiled its One-House Budget Resolution, a bold and responsible financial plan that invests in the needs of everyday New Yorkers while standing firm against harmful federal cuts. With a focus on affordability, economic opportunity, and fairness, the Senate’s budget prioritizes housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and economic development, laying the groundwork for a stronger, more equitable future for all New Yorkers.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “In the face of economic uncertainty and federal threats to essential programs, our budget serves as a fiscal battle plan, protecting working families, strengthening our communities, and building a more prosperous future. As Washington pushes drastic cuts to programs New Yorkers rely on, we are fighting back by investing in people where it matters most. While we can’t undo every harmful policy coming from the federal government, we can lean on our New York values to focus resources where they will have the greatest impact on real, everyday people. The Senate Democratic Majority stands united in putting people first, ensuring that New York remains a national leader in forward-thinking governance, smart investments, and economic opportunity.”

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris said, “The Senate's One House Budget shows our majority’s continued prioritization on making sure New York families feel confident their children are receiving a safe, quality education, ensuring our public transit is affordable and accessible, and protecting our communities from a federal government intent on doing them harm. I am proud of the proposals we are advancing, and how we are delivering for New Yorkers across the state.”

Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger said, “I am proud of the strong One-House Budget Proposal that the Senate Majority is putting forward. This One-House is laser-focused on delivering for New Yorkers in the face of the affordability crisis. It restores childcare funding, reduces taxes for the middle class, provides tax credits for working families and low-wage workers, and pushes forward with Cap & Invest and other environmental priorities that will save money for the vast majority of New Yorkers while delivering vitally needed progress to fight the climate crisis.”