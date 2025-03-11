Ohio Honors High School Students’ Commitment to U.S. Military Service at Military Signing Day

Release date: 3/11/2025

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Stephen D. Dackin, director of the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, today recognized high school students throughout Ohio who have committed to service in the U.S. military.

The annual Military Signing Day, held at National Veterans Memorial and Museum, brought together high school seniors and juniors who are entering service academies, have committed to serve as active duty, Reserve, or National Guard members, or have earned a Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship. During the ceremony, students signed commitment letters, received red, white, and blue graduation cords from the nonprofit United Service Organizations (USO), and celebrated with their families and members of the military and education communities.

“We honor the unwavering commitment of Ohio's young leaders who have chosen to serve our nation,” said Director Dackin. “As they take this next step, they will have opportunities to expand on the foundational knowledge and skills learned throughout their education that will continue to support their growth and success in the future.”

Stacia Naquin, a USO volunteer and WKYC Ohio Statehouse reporter, provided the welcome address. Students Ethan Stapleton from Riverdale High School and Malia Hivner from Hubbard High School, along with Col. Dustin Richards, Commander of the 88th Air Base Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, shared their reasons for serving in the armed forces.

The Hayes High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps conducted the presentation of colors. Students from Hilliard City Schools’ Washington Elementary School led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Sgt. Szu-Yu Chu of the 338th Army Band sang the National Anthem.

The commitment celebration also featured Maj. Gen. John Harris, Adjutant General, Ohio Air and Army National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Shannon Brown, Assistant Deputy Commandant, Marine Corps.

Ohio offers a wealth of resources and programs to support military members, veterans, and their families. The Ohio Department of Veterans Services provides information and assistance for Ohio veterans. The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce provides valuable educational resources for military-connected youth and offers information about school employment opportunities for veterans, service members, and their spouses. In addition, nearly 600 Ohio schools have received the Purple Star designation, underscoring their commitment to serving students and families connected to our nation’s armed forces.

A replay of the event’s livestream is available on the Department’s webpage.