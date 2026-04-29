Nearly $100 million in Grant Funding Now Available to Expand Community School Access in Ohio

Release date: 4/29/2026

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin today announced the release of two major competitive grant opportunities designed to expand access to high-quality community schools throughout Ohio.

The Charter Schools Program Grant and the Charter Schools Facilities Incentive Grant are part of Ohio’s ongoing commitment to ensuring all students — regardless of where they live — have access to quality educational opportunities to build a strong academic foundation for their futures. Charter schools, known in Ohio as community schools, are public schools that provide additional educational choices for families.

“Our goal is for every child in Ohio to have the opportunity to reach their full, God-given potential, and that starts with making sure families have choices in education so they can select the option that best meets the needs of their child,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Community schools are an excellent option for many Ohio students and their families, and these new grants are an exciting opportunity to expand access to high-quality community schools across our state.”

“The more learning opportunities we provide to students, the better prepared they will be for any path they choose to pursue,” said Director Dackin. “I encourage all eligible applicants to apply for this grant funding. In particular, I urge applicants to envision how these grants can further position learners for success and strengthen achievement.”

Ohio will award $50 million through the Charter Schools Program Grant and $47.5 million through the Charter School Facilities Incentive Grant. Both grants are funded through the U.S. Department of Education, which announced plans to invest in community schools in Ohio during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon last September.

Charter Schools Program Grant

The Charter Schools Program Grant will support the creation and expansion of high-quality community schools across the state. In applying for federal funds for this program, Ohio’s proposal emphasized serving students in regions with limited access to quality school options, including those in rural communities, areas with a high percentage of economically disadvantaged students, schools offering innovative models, and those serving grades 9-12.

Charter School Facilities Incentive Grant

The Charter School Facilities Incentive Grant will provide community schools with additional facilities funding. These grants aim to lower facility costs, enhance workforce readiness opportunities, and expand access to high-quality community schools.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce will provide support to applicants through webinars and open office hours to answer questions about the Charter Schools Program Grant and the Charter School Facilities Incentive Grant.

Learn more about community schools in Ohio: Education.Ohio.gov/CommunitySchools