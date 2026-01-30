Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Releases AI in Education Model Policy

Release date: 12/30/2025

Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Director Stephen D. Dackin today announced the release of a model policy on artificial intelligence (AI) in education. The model policy is designed to guide traditional public school districts, community schools, and STEM schools in the responsible and effective use of AI in education.

Under House Bill 96, all Ohio districts are required to adopt a formal AI policy by July 1, 2026. The newly released model policy provides a template that districts may adopt as written or customize to meet local needs.

“Ohio’s AI in Education Model Policy demonstrates our commitment to preparing students to succeed in a technology-driven world that is increasingly being shaped by AI,” said Director Dackin. “While we are supportive of schools using AI to strengthen instruction and expand learning opportunities, it is also incredibly important that these tools are used responsibly, and in a way that maintains academic integrity. This model policy provides school leaders and educators with clear, practical guidance to effectively and safely integrate AI into the classroom.”

Developed in collaboration with Ohio's AI in Education Coalition, the model policy reflects extensive feedback from educators, businesses, nonprofits, and government leaders. It addresses appropriate use of AI by students and staff, promotes ethical practices and academic integrity, and sets standards for data privacy and security. The policy also provides guidance for integrating AI into curriculum, coaevaluating third-party tools, and aligning with existing policies on bullying, academic integrity, and procurement.

The model policy builds on the success of the AI Toolkit launched in February 2024 by InnovateOhio in partnership with the AI Education Project (aiEDU). This toolkit equipped schools and families with resources to begin in-depth policy development. Recognizing the urgency of preparing students for an AI-driven future, U.S. Senator Jon Husted, then serving as Lt. Governor of Ohio, convened a statewide coalition of educators, businesses, nonprofits, and government leaders to create a comprehensive strategy for AI in education. Ohio's AI in Education Coalition released that strategy in November 2024, which outlined recommendations for districts to form AI workgroups, establish local AI policies, and provide professional development for educators.

In early December, Dr. Chris Woolard, the Department’s Chief Integration Officer, attended the third White House Artificial Intelligence Education Task Force meeting. During this meeting with cabinet officials, educators, and parents, discussion centered on the impact of AI in the classroom. Dr. Woolard highlighted Ohio's innovative efforts to implement AI policies across all public schools in the state and shared details regarding the model policy.

Districts are encouraged to review and adopt the model policy or develop a customized version, involving families and community stakeholders in the process. Additional resources are available on the Department’s AI in Education webpage.



