Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Announces Summer Food Service Program  

Release date: 1/30/2026

COLUMBUS, OHIO – Director Stephen D. Dackin announced the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is seeking public or private non-profit schools, government entities, and local non-profit agencies to participate as sponsors or sites for this year’s Summer Food Service Program to increase participation in summer meal programs. The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) bridges the gap in nutrition access when school meals are unavailable by ensuring low-income children continue to receive nutritious meals during summer months. Free meals and snacks are provided to eligible children aged 18 and under at approved sites. Children with disabilities and approved individualized education programs may participate through age 21. In summer 2025, Ohio summer program sponsors served over six million meals at 1,800 sites across the state.

Through the program, free meals are provided at schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries, low-income housing complexes, and more. Meals provided in designated rural areas may be provided as a grab-and-go option for pick up or through home delivery. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursement to cover the costs of providing nutritious meals and snacks to children in eligible areas. Nonprofit organizations offering summer activities for children living in low-income areas also are encouraged to apply.

The Department’s Summer Food Service Program site map is updated weekly during the summer months with all approved open, restricted open, and rural grab-and-go sites. Summer camps or closed enrolled sites may require a free meal application using the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary's family-size and income standards for reduced price school meals labeled “SFSP Income Eligibility Standards.” Children must meet the income guidelines for reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch Program to be eligible to receive free meals at a participating residential or non-residential camp. A foster child and children who are members of households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits if enrolled at approved camp and closed enrolled sites. Meals are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

In summer 2025, Summer Food Service Program sponsors provided meals to children in 80 Ohio counties. Expansion of the program is particularly needed in southern Ohio counties, where families struggle with food insecurity, as well as in rural communities and areas where migrant families reside. Visit the Ohio Summer Meals Gap Map to identify underserved areas in the state and view a complete list of sponsoring organizations.

A sponsoring organization must be one of the following:

Public or nonprofit private school;

Public or nonprofit private residential summer camp;

Unit of local, municipal, county or state government;

Public or nonprofit college or university; or

Private nonprofit organization.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded by the USDA and administered by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce.

Any organization interested in becoming a sponsor should complete the potential new sponsor survey. Organizations interested in participating in the 2026 program should complete the survey no later than Wednesday, April 1.

