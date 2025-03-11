Indie Rights and Cape May Studios announce a Landmark Global Content Partnership

Cape May Studios Indie Rights

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Rights, a leader in independent film distribution, is thrilled to announce a strategic Content Licensing Agreement with Cape May Studios, a rising player in global streaming entertainment.Through this partnership, a selection of critically acclaimed and genre-defying films from Indie Rights’ extensive catalog will be available on Cape May Studios’ upcoming FAST and AVOD channels.These titles will be distributed globally in English and through localized versions to reach international audiences, helping redefine how indie cinema engages viewers in the U.S. and beyond.The diverse lineup spans genres like horror, thriller, sci-fi, drama, crime, and mystery while also exploring socially relevant themes such as rising education costs, unemployment, racism, sexual identity, corporate power, mental health, climate change, homelessness, and artificial intelligence.Notable Titles Include:• Anarchy Radio – A rebellious radio host discovers his frequency is being used for mind control experiments and must expose the truth before he becomes a target.• Coyote Cage – A group of Latin American immigrants seeking refuge in a safe house realize it may not be as safe as they thought.• Caged Birds – Three Black high school seniors must cover up a murder when a prank against a white bully turns deadly.• I Survived a Zombie Apocalypse – A film set turns into a nightmare when real zombies infiltrate the production.• Infiltrators – A blackmailed urban explorer must recover a lost treasure from a condemned building before its demolition.• Little Black Lie – A woman’s claim of assault sends her fiancé on a desperate search for the attacker.• Our Man in L.A. – A dealer in alien technology struggles to retrieve a crashed UFO.• Solid Rock Trust – A hacker orchestrates a bank heist remotely using only a collection of cell phones—until things spiral out of control.• The Apocalypse Box – A politician advocating to "Keep Britain British" gathers strangers to unlock a mysterious wish-granting box, leading to chaos and scandal.• Shadows of Bigfoot – Filmmakers investigating Bigfoot myths face a terrifying reality when a vengeful monster emerges.• Trophy Wife – A woman with amnesia begins to suspect her husband is not who he claims to be—nor is she.• Wake Up – Inspired by true events, a community unravels a dark secret when children start disappearing.This partnership & selection of movies perfectly aligns with Cape May Studios’ core audience: Millennials and Gen Z (ages 18-40) - who seek bold, thought-provoking content reflecting the complexities of today’s post-pandemic, hyper-digital, and polarized world."This is an exciting moment for Indie Rights as we expand our global reach with Cape May Studios," said Linda Nelson, CEO of Indie Rights. "Their innovative streaming platforms will provide our filmmakers with new opportunities to connect with audiences who crave original, meaningful stories."Sachin Gokhale, Founder & CEO of Cape May Studios, added, "This collaboration is a key milestone as we prepare to launch our AVOD and FAST channels. With access to Indie Rights’ compelling films, we are excited to deliver content that challenges, inspires, and resonates with a global audience."For Cape May Studios, this agreement supports its strategy to rapidly establish a strong presence in the free streaming market. The company’s channels will focus on:• Distinctive, audience-first programming catering to underserved audience interests,• Premium content investments with a scalable, agile programming strategy,• AI-driven language localization for optimum global reach & relevance, and• Community-focused Marketing for sustained audience acquisition & retention.As streaming continues to evolve, this partnership highlights both the growing demand for independent storytelling and the increasing importance of ad-supported platforms as powerful alternatives to subscription-based services in being meaningful destinations for top-tier entertainment & engagement.About Indie Rights :Based in Los Angeles, Indie Rights is a premier independent film distributor dedicated to bringing diverse and groundbreaking content to global audiences through digital platforms.About Cape May Studios :Based in New Jersey, Cape May Studios is a digital media venture developing a global network of FAST and AVOD channels focused on niche audiences with strong, passionate fandoms that remain underserved in both content curation and availability.Media Contact Information:Indie RightsEmail : info@indierights.comPhone: +1 (213) 613 1587Cape May StudiosEmail: sachin@capemaystudios.comPhone: +1 (917) 208-2951

