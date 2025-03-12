World’s Largest Montessori Event Comes to Denver

The Montessori Event 2025 Keynote Speakers

Thousands celebrate the 65th anniversary of the American Montessori Society at The Montessori Event on March 13 – 16, 2025 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Montessori Society (AMS) is the world’s leading Montessori membership organization with the mission of improving education worldwide through Montessori. This year, AMS celebrates its 65th anniversary with the launch of a new logo, new website, and – at The Montessori Event – a robust Innovation Hall containing a historical timeline of Montessori, Maria Montessori statue, The Future Montessori Classroom, and hands-on activities.

Keynoting the event will be Olympic gold medalist and three-time Olympian Domique Dawes and TikTokker Alexis Nikole Nelson, known as the “Black Forager” with 6 million social media followers. Also featured are Erik Wahl, internationally recognized artist and TED speaker, and Suneel Gupta, CEO of wellness company RISE and Harvard Medical School visiting scholar. Nelson, a former Montessori student, will receive AMS’s 2025 Dr. Maria Montessori Ambassador Award for her work in advancing Montessori principles.

AMS Executive Director, Munir Shivji, said, “Each speaker embodies a key element of what it means to be a Montessori educator and leader today. Resilience, creativity, purpose, and a deep connection to the world around us.”

Over 200 sessions from nearly 300 presenters will be attended by teachers, heads of schools, public school superintendents, and directors and instructors of teacher education programs. Many of the world’s leaders in Montessori education will be present at the conference, including this year’s AMS Living Legacy award recipient, Charles Terranova, known for five decades of service to Montessori, serving as a classroom teacher, teacher educator, director of teacher education programs, school administrator and founder, and internationally acclaimed speaker. Also featured on the main stage is school founder and incoming AMS Board President, Anita Hanks, presenting "65 Years of Montessori Innovation: A Journey of Community, Connection, and Global Impact".

The Montessori Event is the globally recognized leading conference for critical topics of interest to Montessori educators. Hundreds of Montessori schools attend each year.

