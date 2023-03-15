The World’s Largest Conference for Montessori Educators Comes to Boston with Record Attendance

Jamil Zaki, Susan David, Ibram X. Kendi, Chris Barton, The Montessori Event Keynotes

Over 5,000 people are attending The Montessori Event in person and online on March 16 – 19, 2023, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA and virtually

Along with the global Montessori community, we are happy to celebrate record attendance at The Montessori Event with over 5,000 attendees in person and virtually, with 4,000 in person alone!” — Munir Shivji, Executive Director of The American Montessori Society

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montessori Event, the largest professional conference for Montessori educators in the world, is being held this week in Boston, MA. This year, The Montessori Event is celebrating record attendance with over 5,000 attendees in person and virtually, with 4,000 in person alone. The American Montessori Society, organizers of The Event, is the world’s leading membership organization with the mission of empowering humanity to build a better world through Montessori.

Keynote presenters at The Event include Jamil Zaki, author of "The War for Kindness" and director of Stanford University’s Social Neuroscience Lab; Susan David, Harvard Medical School psychologist and author of #1 bestselling book, "Emotional Agility"; Ibram X. Kendi, activist and author of "How to Be an Antiracist"; and Chris Barton, founder and first CEO of Shazam. Last year’s keynote speaker, Ashley Judd, will be joining virtually to receive the Dr. Maria Montessori Ambassador Award.

For the first time ever since The American Montessori Society's founding in 1960, the Society is hosting a spotlight panel of VIPs from other top educational organizations. The panel, hosted by Sandra Stevenson of the Washington Post and titled "Voices from the Field of Education: A Conversation About Equity with Our Extended Family", features Michelle Kang, CEO of National Association of the Education of Young Children (NAEYC); Sharif El-Mekki, CEO of The Center for Black Educator Development; Eme Martin, Lead Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Officer at ZERO TO THREE; Erin McGrath, Executive Director of Boston Partners in Education; Munir Shivji, Executive Director of The American Montessori Society; Wendy Shenk-Evans, Executive Director of Montessori Public Policy Initiative; and Bonnie Ricci, Executive Director of the International Council Advancing Independent School Accreditation (ICAISA).

Over 200 sessions from over 100 presenters are being held for teachers, heads of schools, public school superintendents, and teacher educators. Many of the world’s leaders in Montessori education present at the conference, including this year’s AMS Living Legacy award recipients, Susie and David Shelton-Dodge, who have been on the forefront of the Montessori Movement since the 1970s.

The Montessori Event includes impactful workshop presentations on varying subjects such as equity, avoiding burnout, and many topics of interest to K-12 teachers. Attendees will also take part in networking opportunities and morning sessions focused on health and wellness.

About The American Montessori Society:

The American Montessori Society (AMS) is the foremost advocate for quality Montessori education. With over 18,000 members, AMS sets the high professional standards that inform Montessori education as practiced in AMS-accredited schools and taught in AMS-affiliated teacher education programs. AMS provides an information center for its members, the media, and the public; a voice in the public policy arena; and a mobilizing force for the global Montessori community, through support services, research, and professional development events. Thousands enjoy AMS membership globally and attend AMS's premier conference for professional Montessori educators, The Montessori Event, in person and online. AMS membership includes approximately 1,200 private and public schools.

For more information, visit https://amshq.org/ or http://www.themontessorievent.com/