World’s Largest Conference for Montessori Educators Back in Person After Three Years – Ashley Judd to Keynote

The American Montessori Society, the leading Montessori organization, brings back The Montessori Event on March 17 – 20, 2022 at Gaylord Resort in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montessori Event, the largest professional conference for Montessori educators in the world, is being held this week in Nashville, TN and is the first time the community will gather in person since 2019. This year, The Montessori Event is welcoming nearly 4,000 educators in person and virtually, with over 2,000 in person alone. The American Montessori Society, organizers of The Event, is the world’s leading membership organization with the mission of improving education through the advancement of Montessori education.

Keynote presenters at The Event include Ashley Judd, renowned actress, humanitarian, and political activist; Isabel Wilkerson, Pulitzer Prize recipient and author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents; Jaime Casap, former chief education evangelist at Google; and Duncan Wardle, former head of innovation & creativity at Disney. Also speaking is NY Times bestselling author, Dr. Michael Thompson, who will be presenting Are the Kids Alright?: Post Pandemic Mental Health.

“The Montessori Event, in many ways, represents the foundation of the American Montessori Society,” said Munir Shivji, executive director of the American Montessori Society. “The goal of The Montessori Event is to bring together leaders and practitioners in the Montessori movement to take their skills and passion to the next level, all for the purpose of furthering the mission of AMS to improve education through Montessori.”

Over 100 presenters and 200 sessions are available for teachers, heads of schools, public school superintendents, and directors of teacher education programs. Many of the world’s leaders in Montessori education present at the conference, including this year’s AMS Living Legacy award winner, Dr. Juliet King, co-founder of the Coral Reef Montessori Academy (CRMA), the first public Montessori charter school in the state of Florida.

The Montessori Event includes impactful workshop presentations on varying topics such as post-Covid learning, creating anti-bias, anti-racist learning environments, and many topics of interest to K-12 teachers. Attendees will also take part in networking opportunities, with the ability to connect in person being especially anticipated this year.

About The American Montessori Society:

The American Montessori Society (AMS) is the foremost advocate for quality Montessori education. AMS sets the high professional standards that inform Montessori education as practiced in AMS-accredited schools and taught in AMS-affiliated teacher education programs. AMS provides an information center for its members, the media, and the public; a voice in the public policy arena; and a mobilizing force for the global Montessori community, through support services, research, and professional development events. Thousands enjoy AMS membership globally and attend AMS's premier conference for professional Montessori educators, The Montessori Event, in person and online. AMS membership includes approximately 1,200 private and public schools.

For more information, visit https://amshq.org/ or http://www.themontessorievent.com/