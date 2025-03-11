NEBRASKA, March 11 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Announces Retirement of NSP Superintendent Bolduc

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen announced the retirement of Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), following a 38-year career in law enforcement. Col. Bolduc’s retirement is effective May 4, when he reaches the NSP mandatory retirement age of 60.

“His dedication to the agency and those who work at NSP is evident. Col. Bolduc has been a steady leader, and I appreciate that he chose to devote nearly a decade of public service to Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen.

“It has been my great honor to serve the people of Nebraska, alongside the dedicated men and women of the Nebraska State Patrol,” said Col. Bolduc. “I am proud of our shared mission and confident that this team will continue its exemplary work to keep Nebraska safe.”

Col. Bolduc has served as Nebraska’s Superintendent of Law Enforcement and Public Safety since 2017. Prior to his service in Nebraska, Col. Bolduc served as police chief for the Port of San Diego, as well as chief of police for the departments of Brainerd and Mora, Minnesota. He began his law enforcement career in 1986.