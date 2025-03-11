Empowered Ventures Launches National Women-Owned Business Directory to Elevate Women Entrepreneurs

Empowered Ventures Founders: Hindi Marciniak,Morgan Massie, Nyla Allen

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowered Ventures is proud to introduce its Women-Owned Business Directory, a powerful national platform designed to promote, connect, and support women-owned businesses across the United States. With more than 14 million women-owned businesses nationwide, this directory is a vital resource for consumers, corporations, and communities committed to supporting women entrepreneurs.Empowered Ventures is dedicated to fostering a thriving ecosystem where women-owned businesses gain visibility, credibility, and access to essential resources. The directory serves as a business discovery tool and provides mentorship, networking opportunities, and business resources to help women entrepreneurs grow and succeed.“This directory is more than just a platform, it's a movement,” said Hindi Marciniak, CEO of Empowered Ventures. “We are creating a national space where women entrepreneurs can be found, supported, and celebrated, while also equipping them with the tools and connections they need to thrive.”Key Features of the Women-Owned Business Directory:Searchable ListingsEasily discover and connect with women-owned businesses by category, city, or zip code.Resources & SupportMembers receive access to mentorship programs, educational workshops, and business tools.Networking & CommunityDesigned to foster meaningful connections and collaborations among women entrepreneurs.Verification ProcessBusinesses must provide legal documentation proving they are at least 51% women-owned to maintain the directory's integrity.Diversity & InclusionMembers can highlight the diverse communities and organizations they belong to, as well as any existing certifications, allowing them to showcase their credentials and commitments within their profiles.Empowered Ventures welcomes all women-focused programs, workshops, and training opportunities to showcase their offerings on our platform. Unlike other organizations, we do not compete, we provide a single, centralized platform where women entrepreneurs can access a wide range of valuable resources, making it easier for them to find the support they need in one place.Join the MovementWomen-owned businesses are encouraged to join the directory today and take advantage of exclusive benefits designed to help them grow and succeed. Consumers and corporations can also use the directory to shop women-owned, hire women-led businesses, and make a lasting impact in their communities.For more information or to register your business, visit www.womenowned-business.com

