Onyx CEO Susheel Ladwa Named “Most Strategic CEO to Follow in 2025” by CXO Magazine
Susheel Ladwa, CEO Onyx, recognized for his visionary leadership driving innovation in FHIR-based interoperability solutions that transform healthcare.
This recognition follows his inclusion in Inc. Magazine’s list of the "10 Most Inspiring CEOs to Follow in 2024", reinforcing his role as a key driver of digital transformation in healthcare. Under his leadership, Onyx continues to lead the way in enabling seamless data exchange, modernizing prior authorization, and ensuring payers and providers meet evolving interoperability mandates.
“I’m honored to be recognized by CXO Magazine,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx. “This is a reflection of the incredible work our team is doing to simplify healthcare data exchange and improve patient outcomes through FHIR-powered innovation.”
About Onyx
Onyx is a leading provider of FHIR-based healthcare interoperability solutions, empowering payers, providers, and health systems with seamless data exchange capabilities. The company has received several prestigious awards, including:
• Best in KLAS for CMS Payer Interoperability (2025): Recognized as the top provider in the industry.
• Black Book Research's #1 Ranking for Client Satisfaction in FHIR-Based Prior Authorization Solutions (2025): Acknowledged for excellence in client satisfaction. onyxhealth.io
• Gold Stevie® Award for Tech Startup of the Year – Services (2023): Honored for outstanding performance as a tech startup. onyxhealth.io+1onyxhealth.io+1
• CIO TechWorld's "Top 10 Leading Healthcare Tech Solution Providers – 2024": Recognized for innovative healthcare technology solutions.
