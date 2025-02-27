Onyx Expands Patient Access API with Support For Latest FHIR Guides, in readiness for CMS Prior Authorization Rule

OnyxOS - FHIR Interoperability Platform

Onyx, Best in KLAS interoperability Provider, releases OnyxOS Spring'25 Edition supporting the latest Implementation Guides in the CMS Prior Authorization Rule.

With our expanded support for the latest FHIR-based standards, we are ensuring that payers and healthcare organizations can meet regulatory requirements ” — Balaji Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Onyx

MISSION HILLS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx , a leader in healthcare interoperability, proudly announces its latest advancements in Patient Access API capabilities, ensuring full compliance with the CMS-0057 Final Rule. With enhanced support for HL7FHIRUS Core 6.1.0, CARIN Blue Button 2.1, Payer Data Exchange 2.1, Da Vinci Plan-Net 1.1, and US Drug Formulary 2.1, OnyxOS is driving greater transparency, accessibility, and efficiency in patient data exchange.The Patient Access API, mandated by CMS, empowers patients by giving them seamless, access to their health information, including claims, encounters, and prior authorization details. Onyx’s commitment to FHIR-based interoperability ensures that healthcare payers and providers can efficiently meet the January 1, 2027 compliance deadline, while delivering a more connected and patient-centered healthcare experience.New Enhancements in OnyxOS’s Patient Access API:* Support for US Core 6.1.0 – Ensures structured and standardized patient data exchange, aligning with the latest ONC-certified health IT requirements.* CARIN Blue Button 2.1 – Enables consumer-directed access to payer claims data, improving transparency and empowering patients with detailed insights into their healthcare utilization.* Payer Data Exchange (PDex) 2.1 – Enhances payers’ ability to share patient claims, clinical and prior authorization data, supporting better care coordination and informed decision-making.* Da Vinci Plan-Net 1.1 – Facilitates improved provider directory management, ensuring that patients and providers can access up-to-date network participation details.* US Drug Formulary 2.1 – Enhances visibility into covered medications, helping patients and providers make informed prescription decisions.Empowering Patients Through Data AccessWith these enhancements, Onyx is removing barriers to patient data accessibility, ensuring that individuals can securely retrieve and share their health records with third-party applications of their choice. By leveraging the latest FHIR implementation guides, OnyxOS is helping payers, providers, and application developers create a seamless patient data experience.“The ability for patients to easily access and manage their own health data is central to modern healthcare innovation,” said Balaji Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Onyx. “With our expanded support for the latest FHIR-based standards, we are ensuring that payers and healthcare organizations can meet regulatory requirements while also delivering a better, more transparent experience for patients.”Why the OnyxOS Interoperability Platform?* Built for Compliance – Fully supports the CMS-0057 Patient Access API requirements, ensuring timely implementation before January 1, 2027.* Enhanced Patient Experience – Enables secure data retrieval, giving patients more control over their health information.* Seamless Integration – Supports standardized FHIR IGs, ensuring interoperability with payers, providers, and third-party applications.* Future-Ready Interoperability – Adapts to evolving regulatory requirements and industry best practices.Onyx continues to be a trusted partner in healthcare interoperability, helping organizations accelerate FHIR adoption and improve patient data exchange.For more information about Onyx and the OnyxOS Interoperability platform, visit https://onyxhealth.io About OnyxOSOnyx is a premier provider of healthcare interoperability solutions, enabling secure, standards-based data exchange that helps healthcare organizations meet evolving CMS mandates. With expertise in FHIR-based APIs and interoperability platforms, Onyx empowers payers, providers, and healthcare organizations to achieve seamless compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.

