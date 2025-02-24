Onyx Appoints Tom DeGemmis as Chief Growth Officer

Tom DeGemmis joins Onyx as Chief Growth Officer

Onyx, the Best in KLAS interoperability solutions provider, welcomes Tom DeGemmis as Chief Growth Officer. He will be expanding Onyx’s reach and innovation.

Tom’s experience will be invaluable as we work with health plans to navigate regulatory requirements and implement innovative solutions” — Susheel Ladwa, CEO, Onyx

MISSION HILLS, KS, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx , the leading provider of healthcare interoperability solutions, today announced Tom DeGemmis as its new Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Tom will be responsible for expanding Onyx’s reach and innovation.Tom is a veteran of the healthcare technology world and has a proven track record of guiding teams to build high quality value-based business development strategies.“We are delighted to have Tom join the Onyx leadership team,” said Susheel Ladwa, CEO of Onyx. “His experience and forward-thinking align with our mission to revolutionize healthcare interoperability. Tom will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and provide best-in-class solutions to our clients."Onyx recently earned Best in KLAS , the industry's top ranking, for CMS Payer Interoperability. The company was also Ranked #1 for Client Satisfaction in FHIR-Based Prior Authorization Solutions by Black Book.“I am excited to join Onyx at such an exciting time in the company’s evolution," said DeGemmis. “The company’s dedication to excellence and innovation is reflected in its recent accolades and growth. I look forward to contributing to our mission of transforming healthcare through interoperability solutions.”Tom will lean into his new role by assisting health plans with compliance for the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) and developing future business cases such as Good Faith Estimates and Digital HEDIS. These initiatives will promote care coordination, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient outcomes.“Tom’s experience will be invaluable as we work with health plans to navigate regulatory requirements and implement innovative solutions,” said Ladwa. “His vision aligns with our commitment to provide exceptional value to our clients and partners.”About OnyxOnyx is a premier provider of healthcare interoperability solutions, enabling secure, standards-based data exchange that helps healthcare organizations meet evolving CMS mandates. With expertise in FHIR-based APIs and interoperability platforms, Onyx empowers payers, providers, and healthcare organizations to achieve seamless compliance, enhance operational efficiency, and improve patient outcomes.

