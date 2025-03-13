TouchPoint One Launches A-GAME Hoops 2025 Uniting Leaders and Agents in Contact Center Success

TouchPoint One - A-GAME HOOPS 2025

— Redefining Contact Center Gamification Through Authentic Leadership Engagement and Frontline Connection —

When organizations gamify leadership engagement, everyone wins. Employees feel more connected, customers receive better service, and the business achieves breakthrough performance.” — Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TouchPoint One, the leading innovator in contact center performance management and gamification , today announced the launch of A-GAME Hoops 2025, the highly anticipated basketball-themed edition of its transformative A-GAME Leagues Contact Center Performance Challenge. Building on record-breaking success in 2024, this year's tournament introduces breakthrough features designed to further strengthen the critical connection between leadership and frontline staff while driving measurable performance improvements across all levels of customer contact operations."Most organizations try points, badges, and leaderboards but quickly watch employee interest fade away," said Greg Salvato, CEO of TouchPoint One. "A-GAME Leagues works differently because it creates real human connections and shared purpose between leaders and frontline staff. When executives actually step onto the court alongside their agents, something remarkable happens – employees feel they truly belong, customers get better service, and business results consistently improve. That's the power of authentic engagement versus just keeping score."Unlike traditional gamification that often delivers an initial surge of interest followed by rapid disengagement, A-GAME Leagues uses the Acuity performance management platform to create sustainable connection and purpose. By transforming contact centers into immersive environments where shared mission and collective achievement take center stage, the platform addresses fundamental human needs for belonging, recognition, and meaningful contribution. While performance metrics help frame the experience, it's the authentic human connections, cross-workforce camaraderie, and genuine inclusion that truly drive engagement—bringing to life the often-claimed but rarely achieved mantra that "we're all in this together." This human-centered approach to game mechanics is why the 2025 edition continues to deliver profound results, with A-GAME client Aucera recently reporting a 41% improvement in balanced KPI performance, 36.5% decrease in turnover, and significant gains in both customer and employee satisfaction. These impressive results helped Aucera and TouchPoint One earn five prestigious 2025 Stevie Awards, recognition that conventional point systems and leaderboards simply cannot deliver.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗶𝗻 𝗔-𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗛𝗼𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱:• 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗘𝘅𝗲𝗰𝘂𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗧𝗼𝗼𝗹𝘀: New dashboards and communication features allow Xtreme League team owners to provide real-time coaching, feedback, and recognition to their drafted agents, creating meaningful mentorship relationships across organizational boundaries.• 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗜: Advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities provide deeper insights into performance trends, helping leaders identify improvement opportunities and recognize exceptional achievements with unprecedented efficiency and precision.• 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝘀: New flexible competition structures accommodate operations of all sizes and complexity, from boutique contact centers to global enterprises with thousands of agents.• 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗴𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺: Expanded MVP, Most Improved, and team achievement programs ensure exceptional performance is celebrated at every level of the organization. The platform now features enhanced point/credit redemption capabilities that integrate seamlessly with internal reward systems and third-party catalogs, allowing participants to convert their achievements into virtual or tangible rewards, financial or non-financial incentives, and other meaningful recognition options.• 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻: Building on research published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, the platform now incorporates servant leadership principles directly into gameplay, fostering trust, respect, and psychological safety.While A-GAME Hoops 2025 aligns with the energy of March Madness and the NBA Finals, TouchPoint One offers extensive theme flexibility to match any organization's culture and interests. Beyond sports themes like Gridiron (American football), Goalz (soccer), Medalist (Olympics), and others, clients can engage their workforce through A-GAME Leagues non-sports adventures such as Tiki Beach, Unicorn Quest, and Dragons, and many more. Additionally, TouchPoint One's design services can rapidly create custom themes tailored to a client's specific workforce culture, whether based on regional sports like Cricket, movies, TV shows, company history, organizational mission, or team interests, ensuring maximum resonance and engagement across diverse and global teams.The dual-tier structure of A-GAME Leagues continues to distinguish it from standard gamification solutions. In the Classic League, supervisors coach their existing teams through weekly matchups. The innovative Xtreme League enables senior leaders to draft "fantasy" teams from across the organization's frontline agents, creating opportunities for mentorship and engagement that break down traditional hierarchical barriers."Our data consistently shows that when leaders actively participate in the game, engagement surges," said Dean Weathers, TouchPoint One CIO, A-GAME "League Commissioner”, and game mechanics technology specialist. "With A-GAME Leagues, we've created an environment where having 'skin in the game' becomes a leadership superpower, driving accountability through competition rather than mandate."The tournament will feature weekly matchups beginning March 17th, followed by playoffs and championships concluding in early June, aligning with the NBA Finals. Throughout the season, participants will compete for individual and team honors while driving measurable improvements in key performance indicators including customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, quality, and employee retention."We've seen time and again that when organizations gamify leadership engagement, everyone wins," added Salvato. "Employees feel more connected, customers receive better service, and the business achieves breakthrough performance. A-GAME Leagues offers a verified and systematic approach to building the high-trust, high-performance cultures that define CX excellence."Organizations interested in learning more about A-GAME Hoops can visit the TouchPoint One website, schedule a demo, and follow us on Twitter @TouchPoint_One and on LinkedIn.About TouchPoint OneTouchPoint One pioneers innovative workforce performance solutions that fuse human-centric design with artificial intelligence. Our flagship Acuity platform redefines employee engagement through personalized motivation, strategic gamification, and immersive dashboards that cultivate competition and alignment with organizational goals. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technologies, insightful analytics, and enterprise data integrations, TouchPoint One empowers companies to unlock their teams' full potential, foster meaningful leadership connections, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences. Explore the future of workforce optimization at https://www.touchpointone.com TouchPoint One, Acuity, A-GAME, and Sidekick are registered trademarks of TouchPoint One, LLC. All other registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners. © 2025 TouchPoint One, LLC. All rights reserved.

