FDLE arrests Sebring man for possession of child sexual abuse material

March 11, 2025

SEBRING, Fla – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Frank Ralph Boyan, 42, of Sebring on eight counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest is a result of FDLE’s statewide initiative to locate and arrest criminals targeting children and sharing files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

The investigation began in January when FDLE agents discovered an online user offering to share child sexual exploitation files. The investigation identified Boyan’s residential address as that of the online user.

On Feb. 12, agents and analysts conducted a residential search warrant and seized electronic devices. A preliminary digital forensic analysis located multiple files depicting the sexual abuse of children.

Boyan was arrested on March 10 and transported to the Highlands County Jail. The case is being prosecuted by the Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution.

The FDLE Fort Myers cybercrime unit is investigating the case. The Sebring Police Department provided assistance during the search warrant and arrest operation.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

