Exploros Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Certification Renewal

Demonstrates Ongoing Commitment to Cybersecurity and Safety

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exploros, a leader in K-12 education technology, proudly announced the successful renewal of its SOC 2 Type II certification. This achievement reaffirms the company’s dedication to providing secure and reliable solutions for its partners and customers while maintaining the highest standards of data protection.The SOC 2 (Service Organization Control 2) Type II certification, governed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous assessment designed to evaluate a company’s information security systems. It focuses on key trust service criteria, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. By successfully renewing its certification, Exploros underscores its continuous efforts to safeguard sensitive data and maintain customer trust.“We are thrilled to have renewed our SOC 2 Type II certification, which reflects our ongoing commitment to security, compliance, and excellence,” said Brad Heilman, co-founder of Exploros. “As we work to empower educators and students through innovative learning solutions, we recognize that trust and reliability are more important than ever before. This renewal ensures schools and districts can continue to rely on us to protect their data with the highest level of care.”Exploros’ renewal process involved a comprehensive audit conducted by a renowned big 4 accounting firm, which validated the company’s operational controls and processes. The successful completion of this certification renewal demonstrates Exploros’ ability to not only meet but exceed the rigorous security and compliance standards.As schools and educational institutions increasingly adopt digital learning platforms, data security has become a critical concern. Exploros remains committed to addressing these concerns by continuously improving its infrastructure, protocols, and security measures to adapt to evolving threats and industry needs.For more information about Exploros and its commitment to security, visit www.Exploros.com

