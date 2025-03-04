Exploros Secures Investment to Advance Teacher Effectiveness, Student Outcomes, and AI Technology

Investment will empower educators, enhance AI-driven tools, and bring the Exploros platform to K-12 classrooms across the U.S.

Exploros is transforming classroom instruction by empowering teachers with technology that delivers real learning gains.” — Mike Baum, former CEO Renaissance Learning

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exploros, the leading platform for increasing teacher effectiveness and improving student learning outcomes, announced today the successful closing of an investment round to accelerate its growth. This funding will enhance the company’s technology to empower teachers, extend its reach across the United States, and further its mission to harness the power of social engagement to improve student achievement.With nearly 300 million student responses collected to date, Exploros has demonstrated its ability to increase instructional time and improve learning outcomes. Schools using Exploros have seen an impressive 29% improvement in state testing scores, showcasing the platform’s effectiveness in closing the skills gap and supporting teacher impact in the classroom. By leveraging structured, research-backed methodologies, Exploros helps first-year teachers be as effective as those with four years of experience, ensuring students receive high-quality instruction regardless of their teacher’s tenure. Today, Exploros is best known for delivering a dynamic classroom experience and producing leading curriculum solutions for social studies, civics, and U.S. history.“Our vision is to equip teachers with technology that enhances instructional effectiveness, amplifies student voices, provides deep insights, and drives measurable learning gains,” said Bradley Heilman, co-founder of Exploros. “This investment allows us to scale our impact, innovate faster, and support even more educators and students nationwide.”Mike Baum, former CEO of edtech giant Renaissance Learning and Exploros’s board, shared how he sees the company reshaping the future of learning: “Exploros is transforming classroom instruction by empowering teachers with technology that delivers real learning gains. Their innovative approach, backed by data-driven insights, increases learning time, improves teacher effectiveness, and powers social engagement from students. This is exactly what today’s educators need to maximize their effectiveness and improve student achievement.”Exploros plans to leverage this funding to further enhance its platform’s capabilities, expand its use of AI to help advance teacher output, add top-tier talent to its leading team, and continue growing its presence in schools and districts across the country. By focusing on teacher support and instructional impact, Exploros remains committed to improving student success in the modern classroom.For more information, visit www.Exploros.com or contact sales@exploros.com.

