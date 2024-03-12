Exploros Social Studies Receives Texas Education Agency Listing
History, geography, civics, and culture are important subjects for students to understand so we’re excited to provide one of the most comprehensive offerings”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exploros, the K-12 learning experience platform, is pleased to announce that it has been listed by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) as a Social Studies Third-Party Assessment Option for the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA).
The TIA program is a way to attract and retain top Texas K-12 teachers and establish a pathway for better pay. Through TIA, the state provides funding to districts to augment the compensation of designated teachers. In an era when teaching is especially challenging, TIA incentivizes educators to remain in the classroom where they can directly impact student outcomes.
At present, the TEA list includes only a limited number of 3rd Party Assessment choices for Texas Social Studies. “History, geography, civics, and culture are important subjects for students to understand,” says Bradley Heilman, Exploros CEO, “so we’re excited to provide one of the most comprehensive offerings spanning elementary, middle, and high school.”
As part of TIA, districts need to measure and demonstrate student growth. The process is generally done via pre-testing, tailored instruction, and end-of-year post-testing to measure gains. It can be a challenging, time-consuming task for districts to create valid Social Studies pre and post-tests on their own. To assist, Exploros has developed tests that districts can use for a range of courses from 4th grade Texas Studies to the state-tested High School U.S. History. The Exploros TIA Social Studies pre-post tests are described in more detail on this TEA 3rd-Party Assessment page.
As a teacher-guided tech-enabled social studies program, Exploros is focused on helping teachers engage all students, deliver powerful social classroom learning experiences, and provide learning analytics for ongoing improvement. “Adding pre and post-tests to our existing social studies offering is a natural next step,” says Dr. Amy Williams, the Director of Curriculum Development at Exploros. “It will further help teachers identify students’ needs and build targeted growth plans.”
Exploros is offering the TIA assessment option as a stand-alone solution and in conjunction with their current Texas Social Studies Program, which contains eight courses, 1000 TEKS-based social classroom learning experiences, 5000 STAAR 2.0 style assessments, and thousands of articles and videos.
Exploros is a K-12 educational technology company specializing in helping teachers deliver exceptional social classroom learning experiences that engage all students. Exploros augments teacher expertise, gives every student a voice via device-enabled posting, enhances dialog, and transitions classrooms to student-centered, data-driven instruction.
