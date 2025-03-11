Love Without Boundaries: Cambodia’s Largest and Most Proven Family-Based Foster Care Program

LWB collaborates with DoSVY & MoSVY to prove family-based care is the best solution for children in need. LWB’s Foster Care Guide in Khmer empowers communities and leaders to support family-based care in Cambodia. A loving foster family supported by LWB, proving that every child deserves the security and care of a loving home.

Cambodia’s largest foster care provider, Love Without Boundaries, is leading child welfare reform by proving family-based care is best.

For the past eight years, through strong government collaboration and evidence-based programs, we are proving that family-based foster care is not only possible but essential... ” — Amy Eldridge, CEO of Love Without Boundaries

CAMBODIA, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Without Boundaries (LWB) is leading the way in Cambodia’s child welfare reform as the country’s largest provider of family-based foster care. Since launching its foster care program in Cambodia in 2016, LWB has worked in close collaboration with the Department of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation (DoSVY) and the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation (MoSVY) to prove that family-based care is the best solution for children in need.With a deep commitment to ensuring that children grow up in the safety and security of loving families, LWB has served more children in foster care than any other organization in Cambodia. Its comprehensive approach to child protection includes education, anti-trafficking efforts, and family-strengthening programs, all designed to prevent family separation before it occurs. LWB has been a registered children's charity since 2003 and has a long-standing history of championing family-based care, having placed over 3,000 children into foster families in China before expanding its efforts to Cambodia.“Our unwavering commitment is to ensure that no child grows up in an orphanage when a loving family is possible,” said Amy Flynn-Smith, CEO of Love Without Boundaries. “For the past eight years, through strong government collaboration and evidence-based programs, we are proving that family-based foster care is not only possible but essential for the future of Cambodia’s children.”LWB has been instrumental in leading Cambodia’s national foster care movement, driving forward policies that make family-based care the standard for child welfare. In 2023, the organization hosted Cambodia’s first-ever National Foster Care Conference, bringing together government leaders, child welfare experts, and advocates to strengthen the country’s foster care system. LWB further solidified its leadership by publishing its Foster Care Guide in Khmer, English, and Spanish—a key resource for organizations and communities striving to transition away from institutional care.“I am really happy to work with LWB to promote child care programs, especially foster care and adoption,” said Phi No, Director of Child Protection Department, Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation.Today, LWB’s impact is unmatched. The organization has provided family-based care for 188 children in Cambodia, with 115 children currently thriving in loving foster homes. In addition, 73 children have successfully transitioned to permanency through reintegration with biological families or adoption. As the largest foster care provider in Cambodia, LWB continues to shape the national conversation on child protection, reinforcing that institutional care should never be the default solution for vulnerable children.“Our dedicated staff in Cambodia tirelessly ensure that every child receives the highest quality care,” said Arlene Howard, Strategic Director - Asia, who is based in the U.K. “They prioritize finding permanent family-based solutions whenever possible. When adoption or family reintegration is not an option, we take a holistic approach to providing long-term care, ensuring each child’s well-being and future stability.”As Cambodia moves forward in child welfare reform, LWB stands as a leading advocate for family-based care, working closely with government partners, training foster families, and expanding community support networks to ensure every child has the chance to grow up in a home filled with love.About Love Without Boundaries:Founded in 2003, Love Without Boundaries is an international nonprofit dedicated to providing hope and healing to vulnerable children worldwide through its education, medical, nutrition, and foster care programs. LWB is a proven leader in transitioning children out of institutional care and into loving, family-based environments across China, Cambodia, Uganda, and India. Learn more at www.lwbkids.org

