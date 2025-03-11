DOXA® Talent Becomes First BPO to Offer Franchise Model, Expanding Conscious Outsourcing™ Across the U.S.

DOXA® Talent, a leader in nearshore and offshore staffing solutions, is making history as the first global outsourcing company to offer a franchise model.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent, a leader in nearshore and offshore staffing solutions, is making history as the first global outsourcing company to offer a franchise model. This expansion will allow DOXA franchisees across the U.S. to own and operate their own outsourcing company, providing their client businesses with access to top-tier global talent while maintaining local relationships.Revolutionizing the Global Outsourcing IndustryDOXA was founded with a mission to lift global communities by providing meaningful work, which is accomplished through their Conscious Outsourcing™ model. In an industry that has historically prioritized cost savings over people, DOXA takes a different approach—combining ethical employment practices, enterprise-grade security, and a scalable workforce model to create sustainable opportunities for talent worldwide. By partnering with businesses to build high-performing remote teams in the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, and Kenya, DOXA not only helps companies grow but also empowers professionals with stable, long-term careers."Traditional outsourcing is very transactional," said David Nilssen , CEO of DOXA Talent. "Our franchise model flips that dynamic, empowering local business leaders to bring an ethical, compliant, and secure outsourcing solution to their communities. With remote work and global staffing now essential to staying competitive, DOXA’s expansion through franchising is an exciting opportunity for us to rapidly scale the impact of our mission.A Game-Changer for Franchise OwnersUnlike conventional outsourcing (aka business process outsourcing or BPO) operations, DOXA’s franchising model puts control in the hands of local entrepreneurs who leverage their community connections to provide staffing solutions tailored to these businesses."With only a modest investment, DOXA franchisees have the opportunity to build a recurring revenue business by tapping into the rapidly growing outsourced staffing industry”, said Christina Chambers , Chief Franchise Officer at DOXA Talent. “Franchisees will benefit from DOXA’s proven and ethical business model, full operational support, and a strong brand reputation in the industry. This is a unique opportunity to drive local business growth while being part of a global movement.Expanding Ethical OutsourcingDOXA Talent’s commitment to ethical employment remains at the core of its expansion. As a direct employer, DOXA ensures that all professionals receive competitive wages, career growth opportunities, and comprehensive benefits.“This isn’t just about outsourcing—it’s about building a sustainable, people-first workforce that benefits businesses and employees alike,” added Nilssen. “By expanding through franchising, we’re creating more opportunities for businesses to scale responsibly while providing meaningful work to talented professionals around the world.”About DOXADOXA is an ethical offshoring company dedicated to helping small and medium sized businesses build high-performing teams, allowing them to scale faster and easily build remote teams. By providing access to top-tier near-shore and offshore talent, DOXA empowers businesses to lower costs, increase efficiency, and focus on growth.Unlike traditional outsourcing models, DOXA offers a fully managed solution that includes IT infrastructure, HR services, compliance oversight, and operational support. All employees receive company-issued hardware, continuous training, and comprehensive benefits, including healthcare, vacation, and retirement plans.DOXA’s approach is rooted in Conscious Outsourcing™, prioritizing economic alignment, sustainable practices, bespoke solutions, client training, and robust data security. DOXA’s mission to lift global communities by creating meaningful work while helping businesses thrive is setting a new standard for ethical global staffing.Join DOXADOXA is now accepting franchise inquiries from business leaders who want to be part of the future of ethical outsourcing.For more information, visit www.DOXAfranchising.com

