Inc. Names DOXA® Talent to Its 2025 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Rocky Mountains

Companies on the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain list had a median growth rate of 106 percent.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that DOXATalent is No. 3 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain list , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Rocky Mountain region, which includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.“We built DOXA to create meaningful work and drive impact across borders—and this recognition shows that conscious outsourcing has a real place in the market.” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent.Companies on this list, including DOXA Talent, reflect remarkable growth across industries in the Rocky Mountains. Between 2021 and 2023, DOXA Talent experienced a revenue increase of over 1,000% and grew its team by more than 650%, contributing significantly to the region’s economic vitality.Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at https://www.inc.com/regionals/rocky-mountain starting April 1. You’ll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.DOXA Talent is redefining global staffing by helping small and mid-sized businesses build high-performing remote teams through ethical offshoring. With access to top-tier nearshore and offshore talent, we empower companies to scale faster, reduce costs, and focus on growth. Our mission—to lift global communities through meaningful work while helping businesses thrive—is setting a new standard for conscious, high-impact outsourcing.More about Inc. and the Inc. RegionalsMethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

