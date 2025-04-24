Nicole Smith Launches DOXA® Talent’s First Franchise in Philadelphia

DOXA® Talent, a leader in offshore and nearshore staffing solutions, announces the launch of its first franchise: DOXA Talent Center City, Philadelphia.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOXATalent, a leader in offshore and nearshore staffing solutions, announces the launch of its first franchise: DOXA Talent Center City, Philadelphia, led by entrepreneur Nicole Smith . This marks the beginning of the company’s national franchise expansion.A long-time Philadelphia resident, Nicole brings deep experience in organizational development, business growth, and leadership coaching, along with a strong connection to the local business community. Her prior work with DOXA and her extensive network position her to help Philadelphia-based companies scale effectively by leveraging top global talent.“Franchising is an exciting step for DOXA, and Nicole is the perfect person to lead the way,” said David Nilssen, CEO of DOXA Talent. “She knows this community and believes in building strong, people-first teams that deliver results.”Why Nicole Chose DOXANicole saw firsthand how global teams can streamline operations and create long-term value for both businesses and employees. That experience led her to DOXA’s model of Conscious Outsourcing, balancing cost efficiency with a human approach to staffing.“Philadelphia is full of smart, ambitious entrepreneurs, I’m excited to help them scale with solutions that are both effective and responsible.” said Nicole Smith, Franchise Owner.A New Way to OutsourceUnlike traditional models, DOXA’s franchise approach connects businesses to vetted talent across the globe while maintaining strong local relationships.“Nicole is exactly the kind of franchisee we look for,” said Christina Chambers, Chief Franchise Officer. “She brings passion, expertise, and a commitment to helping companies grow the right way.”What Businesses GainThrough DOXA Talent Center City, companies gain more than just staffing, they gain a strategic growth partner. Nicole’s local leadership, combined with DOXA’s global reach, offers businesses:- Up to 70% savings on payroll without sacrificing quality- Immediate access to pre-trained, highly skilled professionals across roles- Dedicated support in building secure, compliant, and scalable remote teams- Flexibility to grow fast while maintaining control and alignment with company culture- A people-first approach that fosters team development and long-term retentionWith DOXA, Philadelphia businesses can scale smarter, faster, and more sustainably, without compromising their values.About DOXA TalentDOXA Talent helps companies scale through high-performing offshore and nearshore teams. With a focus on training, security, and people-first values, DOXA delivers workforce solutions that reduce costs without compromising culture.Learn more about DOXA Talent Center City at DOXAtalent.com/centercity Franchise opportunities: DOXAfranchising.com

