Boomitra and EID Parry Partner to Scale Regenerative Agriculture and Carbon Finance for Sugarcane Farmers in India

Partnership to Improve Soil Health, Enhance Farmer Resilience, and Drive Climate Action Across Key Sugarcane Regions

Together, Boomitra and EID Parry are transforming sugarcane farming—empowering farmers, restoring soil, and driving meaningful climate action.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a global leader in soil carbon markets and recipient of the 2023 Earthshot Prize, has partnered with EID Parry, one of India’s largest integrated sugar producers, to advance sustainable sugarcane farming practices in India. Together, the organizations will equip farmers with regenerative agricultural tools, improve soil health, and unlock access to carbon finance, aligning with India’s goals for climate resilience and agricultural sustainability.With EID Parry’s extensive reach across 150,000+ farmers and Boomitra’s expertise in carbon projects, this partnership has the potential to transform regenerative sugarcane farming at an unprecedented scale, improving soil health and unlocking new income streams for thousands of farmers.Tackling Sustainability Challenges in AgricultureIndia’s sugarcane industry faces increasing challenges, from soil degradation and water scarcity to the economic vulnerabilities of smallholder farmers. Through this collaboration, Boomitra and EID Parry are delivering actionable solutions to address these issues.Key focus areas include:• Regenerative practices: Promoting reduced tillage, residue management, organic mulching, efficient irrigation systems, and use of press-mud in the farms.• Improving soil health: Enhancing soil organic carbon (SOC) levels to boost productivity and long-term land resilience.• Climate action: Leveraging cutting-edge technology to quantify and certify soil carbon sequestration, enabling farmers to earn income through verified carbon credits while playing a critical role in reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.“With EID Parry’s deep-rooted expertise in India’s sugarcane farming communities and Boomitra’s innovative technology and carbon project experience, this partnership has the potential to transform agricultural practices and farmer livelihoods across the region,” said Aadith Moorthy, CEO of Boomitra.A Step Forward for Sustainable Sugarcane FarmingEID Parry has a strong commitment to sustainable farming, with initiatives in regenerative agriculture, soil health, and water conservation. This partnership with Boomitra builds on that foundation by integrating carbon finance as a key tool for long-term farmer resilience and climate action.“We are committed to ‘enriching and energizing lives through the creation of value-added products’ derived from agriculture. By setting new benchmark standards in products, technologies, and best practices, we aim to enhance stakeholder and societal value,” said Mr. Muthu Murugappan, Chief Executive Officer, EID Parry.“Our 1.5 lakh+ farmer partners are not just suppliers; they are vital collaborators in shaping a sustainable future. Through the integration of regenerative practices and carbon finance, we are creating a win-win for farmers, the environment, and the communities we serve.”Transforming Agriculture with TechnologyBoomitra’s advanced AI and remote sensing technology enable precise, cost-effective measurement of soil carbon levels, verified through third-party certification. This ensures that even smallholder farmers, with plots as small as one acre, can participate in global carbon markets.The majority of the revenue from the sale of these carbon credits is returned directly to farmers, helping them reinvest in their lands, improve productivity, and achieve economic resilience.Looking AheadThis partnership is a crucial step toward building a resilient and sustainable sugarcane farming system in India. By improving soil health, conserving water, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Boomitra and EID Parry are paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous future for Indian agriculture.About BoomitraBoomitra is a leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot prize winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information, visit www.boomitra.com About EID Parry E.I.D. Parry , a leader in Sugar and Nutraceuticals, is expanding into the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector with a premium range of Super Grains, including millets, dals, and rice. With a 235-year legacy and strong household trust, Parry’s Consumer Products aims to integrate into daily lives with its "Better Grains, Better Health" promise, marking its transformation into a Food, Nutrition, and Bioenergy enterprise.The company operates six sugar factories with 40,800 TCD crushing capacity, 140 MW power generation, and five distilleries producing 582 KLPD. It continues to expand its distillery segment, maximizing Ethanol volumes under the EBP program. E.I.D. Parry has a strong presence in Farm Inputs through Coromandel International and holds 100% stakes in Parry Sugars Refinery India and US Nutraceuticals Inc.With a growing Nutraceuticals business in global wellness markets, E.I.D. Parry has received multiple accolades, including the Best Sugar Plant in Private Sector, Best Employer Brand in Tamil Nadu (2023), Rising Star Award, Superbrands Award (three consecutive years), and Sustainable Agriculture Awards. For more information, visit: www.eidparry.com About Murugappa GroupA 124-year-old conglomerate with presence across India and the world, the INR 778 billion (77,881 crore) Murugappa Group has diverse businesses in agriculture, engineering, financial services and more.The Group has 9 listed companies: Carborundum Universal Limited, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Limited, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Limited, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited, Coromandel International Limited, E.I.D.-Parry (India) Limited, Shanthi Gears Limited, Tube Investments of India Limited and Wendt (India) Limited. Other major companies include Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Limited and Parry Agro Industries Limited. Brands such as Ajax, Hercules, BSA, Montra, Montra Electric, Mach City, Chola, Chola MS, CG Power, Shanthi Gears, CUMI, Gromor, Paramfos, Parry’s are part of the Group’s illustrious stable.Abrasives, technical ceramics, electrominerals, electric vehicles, auto components, fans, transformers, signalling equipment for railways, bicycles, fertilisers, sugar, tea and several other products make up the Group’s business interests.Guided by the five lights — integrity, passion, quality, respect and responsibility — and a culture of professionalism, the Group has a workforce of over 83,500 employees.For more information, see www.murugappa.com

