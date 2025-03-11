ND DEFENSE RECEIVES CONTRACT AWARD FOR THE PROTOTYPE BUILD PHASE OF THE MARINE CORPS MEDIUM TACTICAL TRUCK PROGRAM

ND Defense ATLAS Hybrid Electric Vehicle

MADISON HEIGHTS, MI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ND Defense LLC (ND Defense) today announced a contract award from the Marine Corps Systems Command (MCSC) to participate in Phase II of the Medium Tactical Truck (MTT) program, which focuses on design finalization, vehicle control software development, prototype builds, and internal testing. The ND Defense offering is based on its ATLASfamily of vehicles, which is a highly common, scalable, and modular platform that can handle the full spectrum of mission roles.“ND Defense is ideally suited to empower our Warfighters by combining our legacy in wheeled vehicle development with our dedication to pioneering emerging technologies,” said Imtiaz Uddin, chief executive officer, ND Defense. “We are committed to ensuring that the Marine Corps’ future logistic vehicle fleet meets their Force Design goals of being more agile, efficient, and technologically advanced.”"We are gratified in the Marine Corps’ trust in us to continue to work with them on this important vehicle modernization program,” continued Uddin.For this build phase, ND Defense will deliver two vehicle prototypes, two armor protection kits, one exportable power kit, and one lot of spare parts. Work will be done at ND Defense headquarters located in Madison Heights, Michigan and is expected to be completed in 18 months.The MTT program is being developed to replace the current Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement (MTVR), which performs necessary logistical functions for the Navy and Marine Corps.###About ND DefenseHeadquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., ND Defense LLC (formerly Navistar Defense, LLC) delivers integrated solutions at the intersection of defense innovation and digital transformation. We combine advanced manufacturing, tactical systems, and next-generation software to revolutionize defense technology through the convergence of physical and digital domains. These include a comprehensive range of tactical and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for military, law enforcement, and government agencies. Additional information is available at www.NDdefense.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.