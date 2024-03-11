IMTIAZ UDDIN APPOINTED NAVISTAR DEFENSE CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navistar Defense, LLC (Navistar Defense) announced today that Imtiaz Uddin has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO).
In this pivotal role, Uddin orchestrates the harmonious alignment and continuous improvement of program management, manufacturing, supply chain logistics, quality assurance standards, safety protocols, and engineering initiatives across our dynamic landscape of defense and commercial manufacturing operations. His strategic vision and meticulous attention to detail ensure optimal efficiency, reliability, and excellence throughout our organization's processes. Imtiaz is part of the executive leadership team and reports to Chief Executive Officer Ted Wright.
"Imtiaz has an impressive track record of growing and transforming end-to-end manufacturing and supply chain businesses across Aerospace, Defense, and Automotive portfolios," said Wright. "I am confident he will draw on this wealth of experience to reinvigorate our growth strategy across our tactical wheeled vehicle, battlefield systems and contact manufacturing lines of business.”
Uddin most recently served as the Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain for BAE Systems. There, he designed and implemented operational excellence systems of ownership, accountability, and escalations, enabling bottom-line margin improvement and top-line growth by building customer relationships and trust, including Supply Chain partners. Additionally, Mr. Uddin held management roles with increasing levels of responsibility with Spirit Aero Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, and General Motors.
“He is going to be a great asset to the Navistar Defense team,” added Wright. “We are excited to embark on this journey of innovation and growth together.”
“Navistar Defense has an impressive team of professionals, and I will bring a steadfast commitment to integration and optimization,” said Uddin. “I am dedicated to driving synergy and excellence across all facets of our manufacturing operations. Together, we'll unlock new heights of efficiency and performance, setting the standard for excellence in the industry.”
About Navistar Defense
Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., Navistar Defense manufactures and sustains tactical wheeled and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for the U.S. government and NATO allies and provides contract manufacturing services at its facility in West Point, Mississippi. Additional information is available at www.NavistarDefense.com.
