IMTIAZ UDDIN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO LEAD ND DEFENSE TOWARD INNOVATION AND GROWTH
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ushering in a new era of leadership, ND Defense today announced the appointment of Imtiaz Uddin as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Uddin brings a wealth of experience to ND Defense, with a proven track record of success across aerospace, defense, and automotive portfolios. He is a seasoned leader with a clear vision to propel ND Defense towards a successful future.
Uddin steps into the role following the well-deserved retirement of Ted Wright, who served as CEO for the company for the past five years.
“I am honored to take on the role of CEO at ND Defense,” said Uddin. “I'm confident in the incredible talent of our team and am eager to embark on driving growth and innovation. Together, we'll harness that collective strength by focusing on both customer and employee satisfaction. My commitment is to drive growth, build market share and expand into emerging markets by fostering innovation in product development and strengthening community engagement.”
About Imtiaz Uddin
Uddin originally joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain for BAE Systems. There, he designed and implemented operational excellence systems enabling bottom-line margin improvement and top-line growth. Additionally, he held management roles with increasing levels of responsibility with Spirit Aero Systems, Honeywell Aerospace, and General Motors.
Uddin earned a Bachelor of Science in engineering from the University of Oklahoma, Master of Science in technology from Carnegie Mellon University, and Master of Business Administration from the esteemed Indiana University Kelley School of Business. He earned several prestigious certifications including Six Sigma Black Belt and Certified Quality Manager/Operational Excellence.
About ND Defense
Headquartered in Madison Heights, Mich., ND Defense LLC (formally Navistar Defense, LLC) delivers innovative manufacturing and engineering solutions by delivering valued products and services backed by our dedication to quality and total customer satisfaction. These include a comprehensive range of tactical and commercial off-the-shelf military vehicles and adjacent battlefield systems for military, law enforcement, and government agencies. ND Defense also provides contract manufacturing of heavy equipment, subassemblies, and related systems and components for original equipment manufacturers in strategic industries. Additional information is available at www.NDdefense.com.
###
Amy McCaskill
