Starr Elementary School's Terri Ivester Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

For Terri Ivester, reading is more than a skill—it’s a gateway to opportunity. As a Reading Coach at Starr Elementary School, she helps students discover the joy of literacy while also mentoring fellow educators. Her leadership has now made her a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year.



Ivester works with both students and teachers to improve literacy instruction, ensuring young learners develop strong reading skills that will serve them for life. Ivester’s success in the classroom stems from creating an environment filled with laughter and happiness, setting high expectations for her students and herself, and relentlessly striving to help every child experience success under her care. Ivester also experiences rewards and contributions from mentoring new teachers as they grow into their roles and experience the same joy and success, she has been fortunate to feel throughout her career.



About Terri Ivester:

• She holds a bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education from Erskine College and a master’s in Reading and Literacy from Walden University.

• A champion of the LETRS training and the tools aligned to the Science of Reading, she has led district-wide training initiatives, helping teachers improve reading instruction.

• Her work supports students from Pre-K through fifth grade, making a lasting impact on their academic journeys.



What they’re saying:

“We are thrilled to congratulate Terri as a finalist for State Teacher of the Year,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “Teaching is more than a profession for Terri: she finds immense personal joy in the stories of her students who discover their love for reading. She has helped lead the way in bringing LETRS training aligned to the Science of Reading to her school and district, and she is a trusted mentor and friend to new and veteran teachers alike. Terri’s impact is felt in every classroom she supports.”

"Terri Ivester exemplifies the Pride, Purpose, and Passion that define Anderson 3. Her unwavering dedication, unmatched work ethic, and deep expertise in literacy make her an invaluable asset to Starr Elementary and our entire district," said Anderson District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp. "As a Reading Coach, she not only builds strong foundations for student success but also empowers teachers with knowledge and support. Terri’s passion for education and commitment to excellence set the standard for what it means to be a truly impactful educator. We are incredibly proud to see her recognized as a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year."

What’s next: As a finalist, Ivester will receive $10,000 and advance to the next stage of the state Teacher of the Year Competition which involves an interview with a panel of expert judges. The winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand-new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with Teacher Cadets and Teaching Fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 64,000 educators. The winner of the State Teacher of the Year competition will be announced April 24th in Columbia.