Dr. Jennifer Jolley’s Compositions to be Performed by The Scot Symphonic Band at Lehman College

Grammy-nominated composer’s work to be performed on March 19

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jennifer Jolley , Grammy-nominated composer, conductor, opera producer, public speaker, 2023 Fulbright Scholar and Associate Professor of Music Theory and Composition at Lehman College is excited to announce her composed works will be performed by the Scot Symphonic Band. On March 19 at 10:00 a.m. at The Lovinger Theatre on Lehman College’s campus Dr. Jolley will work in an open rehearsal setting with the Scot Symphonic Band on her powerful piece, “MARCH!,” which explores the use of music as a political tool in authoritarian regimes.The rehearsal with Jolley is open to the public and performances will feature two student guest artists, Tenor Saxophonist, Martin Zwergel, ’26, and tenor, Ethan Yoder, ’25. The band are presenting “Beside the Golden Door,” an immersive program that celebrates how those new to the United States profoundly shaped American music and culture during the 20th and 21st centuries. The performance will be conducted by Jeffrey D. Gershman, Professor of Music and Director of Bands at Wooster. In addition to conducting the Scot Symphonic Band, Gershman leads the Wooster Concert Band and serves as the assistant director of the Scot Marching Band, along with teaching classes in conducting and music education.“I am thrilled I can work with Dr. Gershman again after all these years, and I look forward to working with the Scot Symphonic Band in person while they workshop my music,” said Dr. Jennifer Jolley. “In fact, this is the first time my music will be heard on Lehman College’s campus.”“We feel incredibly lucky to have the chance to work with Dr. Jolley on her remarkable piece, ‘MARCH!,’ it lies at the emotional heart of our tour program. ‘Beside the Golden Door’ and its timely message has resonated with our audiences,” said Dr. Jeffrey D. Gershman. “To have the chance to work with the composer herself on a piece that has become so special to our ensemble will be incredibly meaningful for all of us.”Jolley composes on commission and travels worldwide as a guest composer, conductor and public speaker for universities, bands, symphonies and events. Upcoming events include her Composer Residency for The ComMission Possible Project with Beyond the Notes Music Festival in May and serving as a Faculty Member at The Hobart and William Smith Colleges Composer's Sandbox Summer Intensive in New York in June.Those interested in attending must contact Jeff Gershman (jgershman@wooster.edu) in advance. There is no admission fee for any of the performances, but donations will be accepted to help support the group’s touring costs. More information can be found by emailing jharbaugh@wooster.edu or by phone at (330) 263-2419.To learn more about Jolley please visit www.jenniferjolley.com/ . To connect with her on LinkedIn visit www.linkedin.com/in/jennifer-jolley/ . For media inquiries please contact mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com.

