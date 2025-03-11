Number of Arizona Travel IDs now exceeds 2.5 million

PHOENIX – With less than two months remaining before the federal deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally compliant ID, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division has issued more than 2.5 million Arizona Travel ID cards.

May 7 will be here quickly. So join the 2,509,977 – and counting – Arizonans who have already upgraded to the Arizona Travel ID.

As of the federal deadline, you will need a compliant credential like a valid U.S. passport or the Arizona Travel ID to get past Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at U.S. airports. Without the Arizona Travel ID or other form of compliant identification, fliers risk missing an airline flight because the standard driver license may not be accepted.

This federally compliant credential is distinguished by a star in the upper right corner and is available to Arizona residents as a driver license or identification card.

To get an Arizona Travel ID, federal standards require the following:

Proof of identity: a birth certificate or U.S. passport

Social Security number: just the number, not the card

Two documents proving Arizona residency, such as rental or bank statements, credit card or cellphone bills in your name with your current Arizona address

You can walk into an office for this service, but we suggest scheduling an appointment at azmvdnow.gov. Even if you haven’t activated your AZ MVD NOW account, you can still schedule an appointment. You can also go to any authorized third party location, which may be open later and on Saturdays.

More information, including a full list of qualifying documents, is available at azdot.gov/TravelID.