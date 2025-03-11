Press Releases

03/11/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Rejection of Petition from 19 Republican Attorneys General Seeking to Block Connecticut ExxonMobil Suit

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a petition filed by 19 Republican state attorneys general attempting to block cases filed by Connecticut and four other states seeking to hold ExxonMobil accountable for decades of deceiving Connecticut consumers about the climate harms of its products and business.

“This petition was a total loser from the start and the U.S. Supreme Court was absolutely right to reject it. It was embarrassingly obvious that none of these states even bothered to read our complaint before lodging this ridiculous lawsuit,” said Attorney General Tong. “This was a failed attempt to distract us from real threats—like the climate crisis—to the health and safety of Connecticut families. Our case is as simple as it is strong—ExxonMobil must be held accountable for the massive harm their deception caused to our environment, public health, and economy.”

Connecticut’s case was filed in September 2020 in Hartford Superior Court under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. One of the core responsibilities of the Attorney General is to protect consumers from deceptive and unfair business practices. Despite that, ExxonMobil has unsuccessfully tried to remove Connecticut’s case to federal court and dismiss the case for lack of personal jurisdiction. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has affirmed that Connecticut’s case against ExxonMobil belongs in Connecticut state court, and the Connecticut Superior Court denied ExxonMobil’s attempt to have the case dismissed. The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear ExxonMobil’s challenges in other cases.

Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton

elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318

attorney.general@ct.gov