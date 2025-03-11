San Diego Latino Film Festival Celebrates 32 Years of “Cine Sin Fronteras”

From Star-Studded Screenings to Vibrant Live Events, the 2025 Festival Honors Latino Excellence in Film, Music, and Art

Our films are not just entertainment—they are a call to action to elevate our voices and reshape the narrative in mainstream media.” — Maria Paula Lorgia, SDLFF’s Artistic Director

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the nation’s premier Latino film festivals, the San Diego Latino Film Festival (SDLFF), is set to return for its 32nd edition from March 19-23, 2025, bringing together filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences for a five-day celebration of Latino storytelling. Featuring over 100 films from across the U.S., Latin America, and beyond, the festival continues its legacy of amplifying Latino voices and breaking barriers in cinema under the theme “Cine Sin Fronteras” (Cinema Without Borders).Founded in 1994 as a student film festival, SDLFF has evolved into a major platform for Latino cinema, attracting award-winning directors, Hollywood icons, and emerging filmmakers who push the boundaries of representation in the industry. This year’s festival underscores the power of film as a cultural bridge, echoing the words of special guest and legendary filmmaker Gregory Nava (El Norte), who reminds audiences: "There is no wall that can hold back a dream."The 2025 lineup features an array of films that explore themes of identity, migration, resilience, and cultural heritage. Among the most anticipated premieres is the Mexican comedy Mesa de Regalos starring José Eduardo Derbez, who hatches a wild plan: pretend to be in love, get married, and throw a lavish wedding to cash in on the gifts. SDLFF will also honor Hollywood trailblazer Raquel Welch, posthumously celebrating her groundbreaking career with the screening of I Am Raquel Welch, a documentary produced by The CW Network.In a highlight moment, Gregory Nava’s seminal film El Norte will return in a newly restored version, reaffirming its place in the canon of American and Latino cinema. The film, which follows two Mayan siblings escaping war in Guatemala in search of a better life in the U.S., remains as relevant today as when it first premiered. Civil rights icon Dolores Huerta will join Nava for an exclusive discussion on the film’s lasting impact and the continued fight for immigrant rights.More than just a regional festival, SDLFF has positioned itself as a national hub for Latino cinema, drawing film industry executives, critics, and cultural influencers to its annual event. With Latino representation in Hollywood still a work in progress, festivals like SDLFF play a crucial role in providing a platform for authentic storytelling.Maria Paula Lorgia, SDLFF’s Artistic Director, emphasizes the festival’s mission. “Latino stories are American stories. Our films are not just entertainment—they are a call to action to elevate our voices and reshape the narrative in mainstream media.” Beyond the screen , SDLFF is expanding its cultural programming to create an immersive experience for festivalgoers. The Sonido Latino opening night event will feature an electrifying lineup of Latin music artists, while the Arte Latino exhibition will showcase the work of emerging and established Latino visual artists. Closing night will be a feast for the senses with A Taste of Sabor, a culinary and music showcase featuring award-winning Latino chefs and a performance by an all-women, 14-piece salsa band, Sabrosas Latin Orchestra.For ticket information, and the full festival lineup, visit SDLFF Website ###The 32nd Annual San Diego Latino Film Festival is made possible through the generous support of our sponsors:Major Sponsors National Endowment for the Arts | California Arts Council | City of San Diego Commission of Arts and Culture Showcase Sponsors Latino Public Broadcasting | SDG&E | TelevisaUnivision San Diego | XEWT12 Television Sponsor CBS8 San Diego | Entravision Opening Night Celebration Sponsors Radio Latina | El After Closing Night Celebration Sponsors US Bank | Entravision | Tequila Cazadores Venue Sponsors AMC Theatres | Digital Gym Cinema | Mission Valley | UC San Diego Park & Market | Novo Brazil Brewing - Mission Valley | Southwestern College Radio Sponsor Uniradio Magazine Sponsor Giving Back Magazine Beverage Sponsor Estrella Jalisco Hotel Sponsor Alma San Diego Sonido Latino Stage Sponsor Sycuan Casino Film Sponsors Southwestern College | LISC San Diego | Alaska Airlines | MAAC Project | Mission Federal | KSDY 50 | La Revista Binacional | EXA FM / FM GLOBO | Para Todos Magazine | KPBS | San Ysidro Health Center | Revista Mujer Actual Workshops Sponsor Suraj Israni Center for Cinematic Arts Taste of Sabor Sponsors California Southern | Rojas Communications Group | Arnulfo Manriquez Community Partners San Diego Foundation

31st SDLFF Recap

