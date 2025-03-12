SCCG Expands Strategic Partnership with Major League Rugby to Drive Fan Engagement and Revenue Growth

SCCG Expands Strategic Partnership with Major League Rugby

Through this expanded partnership, SCCG will utilize its extensive expertise and global network to help MLR unlock new revenue streams and grow its fanbase.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in sports entertainment advisory services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its strategic partnership with Major League Rugby (MLR). Building on their focus on sports betting opportunities and pathways to integrate betting, the collaboration will include market analysis, audience engagement strategies, deepening relationships with operator partners, and developing strategies to fully tap into rugby’s potential as the U.S. prepares to host the 2031 Rugby World Cup.

This partnership creates opportunities for gaming operators to connect with MLR’s growing fanbase while aligning with the league’s efforts to expand its reach and enhance engagement across multiple platforms and experiences.

Through this expanded partnership, SCCG will utilize its extensive expertise and global network to help MLR unlock new revenue streams and grow its fanbase. Key initiatives include analyzing fan demographics, digital engagement trends, and regional growth potential, as well as developing partnerships with sports betting operators, sponsors, and other stakeholders. Additionally, SCCG will assist in integrating betting and gamification initiatives that enhance the fan experience while driving audience engagement.

“Major League Rugby’s commitment to innovation and growth makes them an ideal partner for SCCG,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “This expanded collaboration demonstrates our shared vision to elevate rugby in North America by creating dynamic engagement opportunities for fans and stakeholders alike. We’re excited to continue supporting MLR’s journey to become a global rugby powerhouse.”

“At Major League Rugby, we are always looking to find innovative, engaging ways to meet fans where they are, and our partnership with SCCG best equips us to do just that,” said Lucas Reid, CRO of MLR. “By deepening our collaborative relationship with one another, we can draw from SCCG’s expertise and experience to help grow the game in the U.S. as we prepare for the country to host the Olympics, the Rugby World Cup and more.”

As MLR enters its next phase of growth, the partnership will also focus on delivering a detailed implementation roadmap. This roadmap will outline specific actions, timelines, and milestones designed to drive immediate impact and prepare the league for long-term success. With insights drawn from comparable sports and markets, SCCG aims to position MLR as a leader in fan engagement and innovation.

About Major League Rugby

Major League Rugby represents the highest level of professional rugby competition in North America, fostering high-stakes competition and a passionate community built on the values of Respect, Inclusivity, and Tradition. MLR matches are broadcast on ESPN and The Rugby Network, bringing premier rugby content to fans across the U.S. and beyond. With the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups approaching, MLR is poised to play a pivotal role in the sport’s growth in North America.

https://www.majorleague.rugby/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

