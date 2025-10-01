SCCG Partners with Centennial Gaming to Expand Reach of MOCHA Mobile Hospitality Platform

SCCG Partners with Centennial Gaming Systems

Through this collaboration, SCCG will provide advisory and business development support, leveraging its extensive network to drive the distribution of MOCHA

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global leader in advisory and business development services for the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Centennial Gaming Systems to expand the reach of its MOCHA Mobile Hospitality Platform, an innovative solution designed to transform how casinos enroll, engage, and retain players.

Through this collaboration, SCCG will provide global advisory and business development support, leveraging its extensive network of casino operators, platforms, and technology partners to drive the distribution and integration of MOCHA across regulated markets worldwide. The partnership positions Centennial Gaming as a leading innovation partner within SCCG’s ecosystem, ensuring MOCHA’s inclusion in operator proposals, onboarding opportunities, and technology-focused discussions that advance player engagement solutions.

The MOCHA Mobile Hospitality Platform allows operators to extend loyalty programs and player services across the entire casino floor and beyond. Its mobile-first approach empowers teams to enroll new players anywhere, reprint player cards directly at the machine, award comps and points in real time, and seamlessly integrate with event management, POS, and redemption systems. By working with existing mobile devices and infrastructure, MOCHA offers operators a lower cost of ownership while delivering a powerful toolset to grow player databases, improve retention, and energize engagement.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, said:

“At SCCG, we’re committed to bringing forward technologies that create real value for operators and players alike. Centennial Gaming’s MOCHA platform represents a leap forward in mobile-enabled hospitality solutions, giving operators the tools to improve player retention, service, and database growth. We’re proud to support Centennial in expanding MOCHA’s global presence.”

“Steve Crystal and his team at SCCG are world-class. We are proud to be part of their extensive and impressive business portfolio,” said Darryll Pleasant, Owner of Centennial Gaming Systems. “We look forward to an exciting partnership and for great things to come.”

This partnership underscores a shared commitment to helping operators elevate the player experience, streamline service operations, and adopt technology solutions that meet the evolving needs of regulated gaming markets worldwide.

About Centennial Gaming Systems

Centennial Gaming Systems develops and delivers best-in-class mobile solutions for casino hospitality, including player enrollment, card reprint, loyalty, and retention tools. Its flagship MOCHA platform extends a casino’s club experience across the entire floor, enabling real-time player engagement and service at the machine, at the tables, or even off-property. Backed by a team of casino industry veterans with more than 20 years of operator experience, Centennial Gaming is dedicated to streamlining operations, driving database growth, and enhancing the overall guest experience. https://www.centennialgaming.com/

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com

