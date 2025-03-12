Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,702 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,306 in the last 365 days.

Sókn Engineering Looking to Expand its Board of Directors to Drive the Future of AI-Powered Commodities Trading

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, a trailblazing software company transforming commodities trading through advanced predictive analytics, is seeking to strengthen its Board of Directors with the addition of two dynamic new members.

For the last 13 years and since its formation in 2022, Sókn Engineering has been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging heavy mathematical models and the recent debut of its Global Exchange Audited Results from December 2024. During the month of December, Sókn live traded its automated platform through a third-party fund, and then had the results audited by an independent auditing firm.

Seeking Visionary Board Members
Sókn is looking for individuals with deep expertise in:
• The application of artificial intelligence in commodities trading
• Extensive experience with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange
• Expertise in hedge funds or managed commodity pools

Corey Zwart
Sokn Engineering
+1 406-730-1506
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sókn Engineering Looking to Expand its Board of Directors to Drive the Future of AI-Powered Commodities Trading

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more