Sókn Engineering Looking to Expand its Board of Directors to Drive the Future of AI-Powered Commodities Trading

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, a trailblazing software company transforming commodities trading through advanced predictive analytics, is seeking to strengthen its Board of Directors with the addition of two dynamic new members.

For the last 13 years and since its formation in 2022, Sókn Engineering has been at the forefront of innovation, leveraging heavy mathematical models and the recent debut of its Global Exchange Audited Results from December 2024. During the month of December, Sókn live traded its automated platform through a third-party fund, and then had the results audited by an independent auditing firm.

Seeking Visionary Board Members

Sókn is looking for individuals with deep expertise in:

• The application of artificial intelligence in commodities trading

• Extensive experience with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange

• Expertise in hedge funds or managed commodity pools

