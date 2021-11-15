Sókn Engineering Announces Marianne Smith, an Industry Expert and Accomplished Engineer, to its Board of Advisors

WHITEFISH, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, a Woman Owned Company Fostering Innovation for Women in the fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics), is pleased to announce the addition of Ms. Marianne Smith to its Board of Advisors.

“Marianne is an accomplished industry veteran with an impressive track record of advancing women in education and business,” said Cassie Monaco, Sókn’s CEO and Co-founder. “Marianne’s leadership, education, and operational expertise will be invaluable at this stage of Sokn’s growth as we work to continue to foster innovation for women in business. We are thrilled to have Marianne on our Advisory Board and look forward to working with her.”

Ms. Smith is a Founder and Executive Director of Code Girls United. Code Girls United’s mission is to expand the future career opportunities of 4th through 8th grade girls with hands on experiences in coding, technology, and business. Marianne has served as an adjunct Computer Science Professor at Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell, Montana. In addition, she has over 25 years of technology and business experience including engineering expertise with NASA. Marianne holds both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science degrees in Engineering.

“Marianne will add significant value as a Sokn Advisory Board Member, drawing on her more than 25 years of technology and engineering expertise, as well as executive leadership,” said Cassie Monaco. “What Marianne is doing for young girls and women in business is incredibly meaningful and fits well with Sokn’s mission.”

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn Engineering is a woman owned S.T.E.M. Company that seeks out and develops technology that have commercial viability with a particular focus on promoting women in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Sókn's first product in its portfolio, the HyperFund EngineTM, are highly complex proprietary predictive mathematical algorithms for the FinTech industry. Sókn’s HyperFund EngineTM will offer the industry an end-to-end solution applied to commercial applications, the individual consumer, or any organization looking to predict price movements accurately and consistently in the commodities market.