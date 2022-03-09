Sókn Engineering, Inc. Announces Appointment of Michael Iiams, a Software and Oil and Gas Industry Expert, to its Board

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sókn Engineering, Inc., a woman owned company fostering innovation for women in STEM fields, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Michael Iiams to its newly formed Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael Iiams to the Sókn Engineering Board of Directors," said Cassie Monaco, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder of Sókn. "Mike’s deep experience in the software and oil and gas industries, and strong background with startups, will be invaluable to Sókn as we grow our business."

Mr. Iiams, until recently, was Chairman and CEO of Scram Systems. Scram was the first company to introduce transdermal alcohol monitoring to the criminal justice market. Over 23 years, Scram grew from a startup to daily monitoring of over 45,000 individuals on various forms of electronic monitoring. The Scram alcohol monitoring program became one of the most powerful tools in the criminal justice arena for helping repeat alcohol offenders stay clean and sober.

Prior thereto, Mike spent 16 years with J.D. Edwards Inc. (JDE), where he joined as employee number 62. During his time with JDE, they grew to become one of the leading ERP software suppliers in the world, with $1 billion in annual revenues, and operations in 54 countries. Mike’s responsibilities included product development, field operations, VP Marketing, VP Strategic Alliances, and VP Worldwide Sales. Mike started his career in public accounting with Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co in the audit department specializing in the oil and gas and construction industries.

When asked why he chose to join the Sókn Board, Mike replied, “I have known Cassie for a number of years and was drawn to this project for two reasons. First, the company’s desire to help women become successful in STEM careers and second, the unique nature of the company’s HyperFund Engine. It is a concept that once complete, will provide stunning returns to its customers and investors.”

“Mike has an extensive background in software development projects, as well as the cycles companies go through to launch disruptive technologies,” said Cassie Monaco. “Mike also brings fiscal discipline he learned from his days in public accounting. We feel privileged to have an individual of Mike’s caliber on our Board.”

About Sókn Engineering

Sókn Engineering is a woman owned STEM company that is developing its first product, the HyperFund Engine™, and seeks to foster innovation for women in STEM fields. Sókn is in the business of software focused on the financial technology and algorithmic trading industries. The Company’s first version of its software is based on its proprietary predictive mathematical algorithms for trading commodity futures.