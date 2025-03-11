Applications Now Open for the 2025 Get Online NOLA Grant - Businesses Can Win a Free Website or Marketing Audit

Digital Marketing Grant Applications Are Open Get Online NOLA Logo

One deserving organization will win a custom website and hosting valued at over $2,000. The runner-up will receive a marketing audit worth $750.

High-quality websites are often out of reach for small businesses. We created this grant to provide an accessible, professional solution and to lift up the business owners we truly value.” — Wendy Dolan

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Online NOLA is now accepting applications for the 4th annual Get Online NOLA Digital Marketing Grant, an initiative dedicated to helping small businesses and nonprofits strengthen their digital presence.One deserving organization will receive a custom website valued at $2,000, along with six months of free hosting and maintenance. A runner-up will also benefit from a $750 marketing audit, offering actionable insights to enhance their online reach and visibility.“Small businesses are the heart of our economy, and we know that a big win - especially in the early years - can make a huge difference,” says Wendy Dolan, Founder of Get Online NOLA. “High-quality websites are often out of reach for small businesses, so we created this grant to provide an accessible, professional solution. It’s an annual opportunity to uplift businesses we truly value.”If you’re a small business or nonprofit looking to strengthen your online presence, don’t miss this opportunity. Take the next step toward growing your digital presence. Organizations can apply directly on Get Online NOLA's website www.getonlinenola.com/grant ) or nominate another deserving small business. Applications are open through April 11, 2025.Get Online NOLA was born out of love for New Orleans and the desire to do better for the businesses that make our city unique. Bringing companies online and helping them build a powerful digital presence through custom websites and digital marketing is what they do best. Over the years, the Get Online NOLA Grant has helped local businesses and nonprofits grow their online presence. Last year’s winner, Gro Enterprises, a startup specializing in eco-friendly building materials, launched its first-ever website through the grant. "Winning this grant is a huge benefit to Gro Enterprises. Get Online NOLA made our very first website and helped introduce our message and products to a wider audience. I’m excited for the future growth of my business and sustainable housing in Louisiana,” says Gro Enterprises founder Joel Holton.The 2024 runner-up, New Voices New Orleans, a nonprofit vocal music education program, received a marketing audit and strategy sessions to refine its outreach. “This opportunity helped us pivot our approach and refine how we reach our target audiences. The insights we gained will have a lasting impact on our organization,” says NVNO Executive Director Trey Pratt.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.