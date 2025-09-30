KV Workspace Delivers Innovative Furnishings for Jani-King’s Growth

Janki-King Headquarters Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace, with Marie Richoux Business Development Lead.

With a clean, unified design, the commercial furniture dealer created an elevated office environment for Jani-King’s headquarters and new franchise locations.

Their commitment to professionalism and growth is evident in every detail, from how they support their franchisees to how they invest in polished, well-designed workspaces...” — Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KV Workspace , a woman-owned commercial furniture dealer based in New Orleans, is proud to feature its ongoing work with Jani-King, a global leader in commercial cleaning services. KV Workspace was selected to furnish Jani-King’s headquarters in 2020 and has continued to support their expanding franchise by furnishing their growing locations across Louisiana.The collaboration began with KV Workspace outfitting Jani-King’s new 18,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Ponchatoula, LA. Following the successful completion of that project, KV Workspace is now providing commercial furniture solutions for additional Jani-King branch offices throughout the state. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to professionalism, functionality, and thoughtful workplace design.“This project was about creating an environment that truly reflects who Jani-King is as a company,” said Kris Van Dierendonck, Owner and Principal of KV Workspace. “It’s been a privilege to work with such a respected brand. Their commitment to professionalism and growth is evident in every detail, from how they support their franchisees to how they invest in polished, well-designed workspaces where both employees and clients feel welcome, focused, and inspired.”At the Jani-King headquarters, KV Workspace worked with Ritter Maher Architects to create a clean and minimalist design that aligns with the company’s branding. The space features a sophisticated color palette, seamless flow between departments, and supportive furnishings that foster focus and productivity. From private offices and individual workstations to lounge areas and conference rooms, the KV Workspace team created a space that emphasizes clarity, efficiency, and Jani-King’s brand identity.As Louisiana’s only authorized Haworth dealer, KV Workspace continues to help companies across industries elevate their workspaces through strategic furniture planning, product selection, and space design.Founded in 1969, Jani-King has grown into the world’s largest commercial cleaning franchise, with 130 support offices worldwide. Its Gulf Coast division is the largest master franchise in the system, overseeing more than 500 locations across a region that spans from Texas to Georgia.About KV WorkspaceKV Workspace designs and furnishes commercial interiors with a focus on functionality, aesthetics, and well-being. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC) and certified on Louisiana State Contract, KV Workspace has been serving clients for over 20 years with customized solutions that support productivity and performance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.