Newpoint Advisors Corporation Uses Data-Driven Tool to Help Lenders Cut Through Risk

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation , a national financial advisory firm specializing in turning around small and medium-sized businesses, is setting a new standard for transparency and data-driven decision-making with its proprietary tool, TAME ™ (Turnaround Action Matrix Evaluation).TAME™ is redefining how businesses tackle crises and navigate effective turnarounds. Developed on a structured framework informed by more than 30 years of turnaround experience, TAME™ allows organizations to quickly identify, evaluate, and resolve issues that threaten their success.For a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline, the program delivers clarity and direction, educating leaders on ten critical business factors, benchmarking an organization’s ability to recover or be sold, and uncovering fundamental infrastructure problems that demand immediate attention. Beyond diagnosing challenges, TAME™ highlights strategic opportunities, aligns operational priorities, and positions companies for decisive execution. Most importantly, it empowers leaders to take corrective action.TAME™ has been applied across hundreds of engagements, consistently revealing risks and weaknesses that borrowers often fail to recognize or disclose. The case study examples described below highlight three commonly occurring challenges that were overcome through TAME’s application.Sales and Marketing Weakness is the Silent Killer:A sporting goods retailer drained inventory with unprofitable promotions.A marketing firm built loyalty around its founder but lacked scalability.A “growth-at-all-costs” agency relied dangerously on a single client.Result: Poor sales structures create fragile cash flow, but with TAME™’s framework, each business gained a clear strategy to diagnose the root causes of their sales and marketing failures. By evaluating performance against ten key business factors, TAME™ revealed where infrastructure was missing, identified immediate threats to cash flow, and highlighted opportunities for scalable growth. Crucially, it positioned these organizations to implement corrective strategies, turning weak sales foundations into sustainable revenue engines.Accounting Blind Spots Hide Credit Risk:A top salesman eroded margins to win customers, leaving books bleeding.A consumer health business concealed financial data, even acting against its lender.Result: Weak accounting eliminates the early warning system lenders rely on; however, through TAME™, these businesses were able to discover risks and rebuild financial accountability. TAME™ identified the gaps in accounting controls, exposed the dangers of inaccurate reporting, and prioritized urgent fixes to restore lender confidence. With clear corrective actions and tactical execution plans, TAME™ established the financial discipline needed for long-term stability.Market Shifts Can Overpower Good Management:A health club ignored consumer preference shifts, making its real estate more valuable than its operations.A freight company was crushed by industry-wide cash flow pressures during a downturn.Result: Even competent leadership can’t overcome major market shifts without strategic change. Through TAME™, Newpoint Advisors helped these organizations adapt to external threats with a structured framework. Business leaders were given the tools to recognize where outdated strategies no longer worked, reveal infrastructure weaknesses heightened by shifting markets, and develop plans to restore performance. With this guidance, businesses once paralyzed by change gained the tools to pivot strategically while facing change.“Each case represents a borrower who either lacked the tools or the willingness to see reality until it was too late,” said Ken Yager, President at Newpoint Advisors. “By applying TAME™ early, lenders and advisors can bypass emotional narratives and base decisions on clear, fact-based data. The result is often higher recoveries, more preserved jobs, and fewer unpleasant surprises.”Not every situation is recoverable, but with an early TAME™ review, lenders can protect their portfolios and make faster, more informed decisions.For more information or to see how TAME™ can help assess borrower risk, contact Newpoint Advisors today.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5-50MM. From the start, Newpoint Advisors built transparency into its methodology: fixed fees, visible scoring, and fact-based evaluations of company viability. Custom tool kits provide a tangible deliverable to assist in monitoring and predicting cash flows. We’re driven by satisfying client needs and working together to build a stronger community and economy.

