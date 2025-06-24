Get Online NOLA Recognized for Digital Excellence With Two Major Industry Awards

Get Online NOLA Logo

Woman-owned web design firm wins two national awards for excellence.

These awards are a reflection of our team’s creativity, technical skill, and commitment to creating websites that are not only beautiful but effective.” — Wendy Dolan, Founder and President of Get Online NOLA

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get Online NOLA , New Orleans-based web design and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce that it has been recognized with multiple national awards for excellence in web design and digital creativity.Get Online NOLA received a Web Excellence Award for their redesign of the HR NOLA website. New Orleans-based HR firm HR NOLA has been a long-term client of Get Online NOLA and recently entrusted the agency with a complete overhaul of their website. The new website features a refined look, intuitive navigation, and room to grow, making it easier for prospective clients to connect with HR NOLA and reinforcing the brand’s professional expertise. The Web Excellence Awards celebrate the most creative and technically accomplished digital work from around the globe. It recognizes projects that push the boundaries of web design and user experience.The agency also earned a Gold Award from the Hermes Creative Awards for the new HR NOLA website. The Hermes Creative Awards honor outstanding work in the creative industry and spotlight the creators behind innovative communication and marketing strategies. In addition, Get Online NOLA received an Honorable Mention in the Hermes Pro Bono category for the website created for Gro Enterprises, the 2024 winner of the Get Online NOLA Grant. “We’re incredibly honored to be recognized by both the Web Excellence Awards, and the Hermes Creative Awards,” said Wendy Dolan, Founder and President of Get Online NOLA. “These awards are a reflection of our team’s creativity, technical skill, and commitment to creating websites that are not only beautiful but effective.”These national recognitions highlight Get Online NOLA’s continued leadership in delivering high-impact digital services.About Get Online NOLAFounded in 2013, Get Online NOLA is a woman-owned digital marketing company that helps small businesses grow through effective websites, branding, and online marketing. With a passion for supporting the New Orleans business community, their team provides strategy-driven results with a personal touch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.