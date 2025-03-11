The Reserve at USC Salkehatchie Student Housing Community to be SOLD via Online Auction, Suggested Opening bid $599,000

The Reserve at USC Salkehatchie

ALLENDALE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maas Companies Inc. of Rochester, MN is pleased to announce the upcoming auction of The Reserve at USC Salkehatchie, a modern luxury student housing complex located in Allendale, SC. The 34,900 sq. ft. three-story building, which was completed in 2014, is being sold via a timed online auction. The deadline for bidding is set for Thursday, April 17th at 4:00 pm Eastern.The Reserve at USC Salkehatchie, is a fully operational $4,400,000 luxury student housing community with 27 furnished suites, offering a total of 101 beds. The property, located on 1.76 acres adjacent to the University of South Carolina’s Salkehatchie campus, presents an exceptional opportunity for investors. USC Salkehatchie does not offer on-campus housing, making The Reserve an ideal choice for meeting student housing demand at the campus.The facility includes a range of features designed to appeal to students, such as a large well-lit fenced private parking area with security cameras, card access for residents, elevator, clubhouse-style resident lounges and fully furnished units. The community amenities also include: an on-site rental office, on-site staff for security and maintenance, and wireless internet throughout the building. Each suite is equipped with kitchenettes, including microwave, refrigerator and sink, commercial-grade furniture and all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet, all included in the rental price.The online auction will begin on Thursday, April 3rd with bidding ending on Thursday, April 17th at 4:00 pm Eastern. Bidders will be required to make a $5,000 deposit prior to being given bidding privileges. The closing will take place on or about Friday, May 16th, 2025.Tyler Maas, Chief Auctionologist with Maas Companies, states, “This is a unique opportunity for a company to purchase the only open and fully operational student housing facility adjacent to the USC Salkehatchie campus. Located just 1 hour from Augusta and 1 ½ hours from Savannah and Columbia; it’s a great place for residents to live, study and grow.”Interested buyers are encouraged to attend one of the two open house inspection dates:Tuesday, April 1, from 9:00 am-3:00 pm.Tuesday, April 15, from 9:00 am-3:00pmOther times by appointment, or anytime via the Matterport 360 Virtual Tour or Drone Video. Details of the sale are available at the auction website: www.collegecampusauction.com or by contacting the auction company directly at 507-285-1444.

