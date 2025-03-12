DCIM Leader Modius Expands Leadership Team with New CRO Appointment

Modius logo Art Schloerb CRO Modius Inc Craig Compiano- CEO Modius Inc

Modius Welcomes Art Schloerb to Propel Revenue Growth and Strengthen Customer Engagement in the DCIM Sector

Art’s experience and collaborative leadership style make him a great fit for Modius” — Craig Compiano CEO of Modius Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modius Inc, a leading provider of Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software, is pleased to announce the addition of Art Schloerb to its leadership team. as its first Chief Revenue Officer.Schloerb joins Modius with extensive experience in IT services and sales leadership, bringing valuable insights and expertise to support the company’s continued growth and global expansion. Schloerb’s background includes leadership roles across Managed Services, Cloud, Security, Telecom, Unified Communications, and IT Hardware/Software.His experience in managing multi-regional and multi-national teams, including direct and channel sales, marketing, customer success, and solutions engineering, will help Modius strengthen its customer-focused approach and enhance its ability to deliver innovative DCIM solutions.“Art’s experience and collaborative leadership style make him a great fit for Modius,” said Craig Compiano CEO of Modius. “We are excited to welcome him to the team as we continue to scale our operations and meet the evolving needs of our customers worldwide.”Schloerb expressed his enthusiasm for joining Modius, stating, “I’m thrilled to be part of a company that is driving significant innovation in the DCIM space. My focus will be on building a strong, customer-centric team that helps organizations achieve greater value in managing their critical IT infrastructure.”In addition to his professional accomplishments, Schloerb has served for nearly 14 years as First Sergeant of a Security Forces Unit in the California State Guard (Army Reserve), demonstrating his dedication to leadership and service.About ModiusFounded in 2004 in San Francisco, Modius, Inc. is a global leader in Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software specializing in optimizing the infrastructure and operations of critical facilities, including data centers, telecom networks, smart buildings, and IoT environments.Modius’s flagship product, OpenData, integrates power, networking, and environmental intelligence with other management applications, enabling organizations to simplify operations, improve performance efficiencies, and gain actionable insights into their critical infrastructure. With a presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Modius continues to empower businesses to manage their increasingly complex IT environments with confidence. For more information about Modius and its innovative DCIM solutions, visit www.modius.com

Modius OpenData Overview

