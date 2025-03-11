Women Only Make Up 20% of Tech Workforce, New Report Reveals

These figures show the tech industry must address the long-standing gender imbalance at all levels. Increasing female representation is not just fair – it’s essential for innovation and growth ” — Jo Callaghan, UK Technology Country Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from Gravitas Recruitment Group’s 2025 Annual Big Tech Employment Survey has exposed the long-standing gender imbalance in the tech industry. The survey, which spoke to over 5,000 niche tech professionals across Fintech, Greentech, Insurtech, Healthtech and the Public Sector, found that women make up just 20% of the tech workforce – and that gap widens at senior and C-Suite level.

Key Stats:

• Gender Gap: Despite the growing tech market, female representation remains too low. The gap is even more pronounced at senior levels, so there are real barriers to career advancement for women in tech.

• Workforce Diversity: The survey also highlights broader diversity challenges. 26% of respondents were non-White/British, but only 15% of these in senior/C Suite roles – so there are systemic issues in representation.

• Changing Work Environments: The survey also reveals the evolving work preferences. 5% of permanent and 2% of contract staff work full-time onsite, and there’s a clear trend towards hybrid and remote work models.

• Salary Insights and Market Trends: Gravitas’s analysis includes salary and pay rates for over 78 niche roles so job seekers and employers can benchmark.

Comment: “These figures show the tech industry must address the long-standing gender imbalance at all levels. Increasing female representation is not just fair – it’s essential for innovation and growth in a competitive market,” said Jo Callaghan, UK Technology Country Director for Gravitas Recruitment Group.

What it means for you: The survey’s findings come at a key time as new UK labour laws under the Employment Rights Bill come into force on April 6, 2025. These changes will impact hiring and may influence internal policies on diversity and inclusion. Organisations should review their hiring strategy to build a more inclusive tech workforce.

Survey: The 2025 Annual Big Tech Employment Survey is Gravitas Recruitment Group’s flagship report, covering hiring trends, job mobility, AI’s impact on tech roles and salary insights across the tech industry. The survey includes responses from mid-level, senior and C-Suite professionals providing a complete view of the UK tech employment market.

For more information or to download the full report: https://www.gravitasgroup.co.uk/tech-salary-survey-2025

