TIGHITCO’S OVERHAUL SUPPORT SERVICES RECEIVES CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY CERTIFICATION

LADSON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, Inc., a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, is pleased to announce that it’s MRO division, Overhaul Support Services, was awarded an approval certificate from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the United Kingdom Maintenance Organization. This certificate recognizes TIGHITCO’S Overhaul Support Services as a Part 145 CAA repair station for Aircraft components utilized on aircraft registered in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. This CAA certificate, along with FAA and EASA, expands OSS’s scope and authorizes them to provide release forms on aircraft components outside the US.“We’re excited about the opportunities that this capability opens for future business for our team at Overhaul Support Services,” said TIGHITCO President & CEO Mark Withrow. “This certification represents a significant milestone and underscores the importance of continuous improvement.”For almost 30 years, TIGHITCO’s Overhaul Support Services division has been helping government and OEM service centers and operators with scheduled maintenance, inspections, testing and repairs on helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. TIGHITCO’s Overhaul Support Services specializes in component disassembly and assembly, Non-Destructive Testing (NDT), Non-Destructive Inspection (NDI) and final assembly.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

