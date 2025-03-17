Gary Sanitary District Modernizes Procurement and Asset Management Operations with OpenGov

GARY, IN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faced with outdated software and inefficient manual processes, District leadership sought a comprehensive digital solution to improve both procurement and asset management operations. They turned to OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based government technology, to enhance efficiency, transparency, and data-driven decision-making across departments.District staff struggled with paper-based procurement processes, unreliable technology, and limited internal collaboration. In its search for a new system, they prioritized a user-friendly interface, improved vendor engagement, and enhanced visibility into purchasing activities. OpenGov Procurement stood out for its secure, cloud-based platform that simplifies procurement workflows while ensuring regulatory compliance.With OpenGov Procurement, District leadership will eliminate manual processes, reducing staff workload and improving collaboration among internal teams. The new system will provide leadership with real-time insights into procurement data, allowing for smarter, more strategic purchasing decisions. Additionally, improved vendor engagement and automation will create a more efficient, seamless procurement process.In addition to modernizing procurement, the District also sought to replace its end-of-life asset management software, which lacked real-time tracking and a public-facing citizen request system. Leadership needed a solution that would provide increased visibility, configurable workflows, and cost-benefit analysis tools. OpenGov Asset Management stood out for its ability to simplify asset tracking, reduce staff workload, and provide real-time data for infrastructure planning.By implementing OpenGov Asset Management, District leadership will transform its asset management operations, improving service delivery and responsiveness to resident needs. The platform’s configurable workflows will optimize maintenance schedules, reduce downtime, and ensure proactive infrastructure management. Additionally, leadership will benefit from better data-driven insights, leading to smarter long-term investment decisions.The District joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com

